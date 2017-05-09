Ghost the Musical presented by Tahoma Drama

“Ghost the Musical,” plays May 5-13, 2017 in Maple Valley, Washington. Featuring a new and beautiful musical score, the script is based on the 1990 Academy Award-winning film. This is likely the first performance of the musical in the state of Washington, says its director, Melissa Bean. Produced by the drama program at Tahoma High School, the show is directed by Melissa Bean, musically directed by Ken Riggs, and choreographed by Indeah Harris.

“I think I am most excited about the fact that this is a really new show with incredible music,” said Bean. “The musical score is what ultimately hooked us,” said Bean.

Ghost the Musical is adapted from the hit film, which starred Patrick Swayze and Demi Moore, by its Academy Award-winning screenwriter, Bruce Joel Rubin. It follows the ghost of Sam Wheat as he tries to find a way protect his beloved Molly from hidden danger with the help of a storefront psychic named Oda Mae Brown. Ghost the Musical is a tale of love, betrayal, hope and suspense. The Tahoma Drama production features Sam Bennett as Sam Wheat, Morgan Claire Roberts as Molly Jensen, Tyler Bocock as the ambitious Carl Bruner, Marisol Gonzalez as the psychic Oda Mae Brown, Justin Velasco as Willie Lopez, Nathan Whiting as the Subway Ghost, and Will Chadek as the Hospital Ghost.

“We are actually almost certain that we are the first high school (if not the first theatre) to produce Ghost the Musical in the state of Washington. Those who are fans of the 1990 Academy Award winning film will recognize many similarities to the original story, while those are not familiar with the film will appreciate the gorgeous musical score and a story that has been updated to take place in current day,” Bean said.

The show ran on Broadway in 2012, after premiering in Manchester, England in 2011. The Tahoma Drama production’s Director first heard about it unexpectedly. “As I was listening to a Broadway playlist on Spotify, a song caught my attention. It was Molly’s song, “Nothing Stops Another Day.” I was immediately drawn to the music and began to investigate. This was how I discovered Ghost the Musical,” she said.

“Personally I absolutely love the closing song of Act 1. When the three students playing Sam, Molly and Carl sing together at the end, and then the full cast joins in during the final moments, it is truly a beautiful moment of musical theatre. I also love Molly’s song, “With You.” While incredibly sad, it’s a really poignant song about the realities of grief and loss. Morgan Roberts’ (Molly) performance of the song is absolutely heart breaking, yet beautiful,” she said.

Performances are at the historic Tahoma Middle School Theatre, 24425 SE 216th St., Maple Valley, WA, at 7 p.m. on May , 11, 12, 13; and matinees are at 2 p.m. on May 13.

Tickets are $10 for adult, $7 for students and seniors. Tickets are general admission seating and are available at the door starting one hour before showtimes.

Ghost the Musical is presented through special arrangement with and all authorized performance materials supplied by Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW), New York, NY.

For more information visit www.tahomadrama.org or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ Tahoma.Performing.Arts