City Beat Updated 5-16-17

Mayor Carol Benson presided over the Thursday, May 4, City Council meeting with all Councilmembers present.

Ordinance No. 17-1089, adopting Low Impact Development Regulations to Meet NPDES Permit Requirements and Amending Titles 15, 17, 18, and 19 of the Black Diamond Municipal Code. Passed 5-0

Ordinance No. 17-1090, relating to acceptance of Public Comments by electronic methods in addition to their methods and amending Black Diamond Municipal Code Sections 18.08.210 and 19.04.260. Passed 5-0

Resolution No. 17-1166, regarding Final Acceptance of the Springs Onsite Sodium Hypochlorite Generation System Project. Passed 5-0

Resolution No. 17-1167, request for Legal Services Providers to submit Proposals to the City & Approving Interim Legal Services for the City. Passed 3-2 (Deady, Edelman voting no) DENIED (Invalid – Council does not have contracting authority or authority to prepare a request for Proposal. – Mayor Benson)

Resolution No. 17-1168, authorizing the Mayor to Execute an Interlocal Agreement between City of BD and KC for Animal Services Beginning 1/1/18. Passed 5-0

Resolution No. 17-1169, authorizing the Mayor to execute an agreement for Emergency Dispatch Services with Valley Communications. Passed 5-0

Resolution No. 17-1170, clarifying that participation in Binding Arbitration related to the MDRT is not authorized and further participation is prohibited. Passed 3-2 (Edelman, Deady voting no) DENIED (Invalid – Contrary to State Law)

Mayor Sean Kelly presided over the Monday, May 8, City Council meeting with two Councilmembers (Allison, Parnello) absent.

Resolution No. R-17-1149, authorizing the City Manager to donate 200 surplus banquet chairs from Lake Wilderness Lodge to the Greater Maple Valley Community Center. Passed 5-0

Proclamation: That the week of May 10-16, 2017, be declared as Police Week. The City of Maple Valley publicly salutes the service of law enforcement officers in the community and in communities across the nation

Proclamation: That May 20, 2017 be declared as Relay For Life Day. Citizens are encouraged to let their passion inspire them to take the Relay For Life message to more people to raise more dollars to fund our shared determination against cancer by participating in the Relay For Life event at Cedar Heights Middle School on May 20, 2017.

