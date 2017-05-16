Supporters Thanked for Donations

Editor, the VOICE:

Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services helps families who live in Black Diamond, Covington, Hobart, Maple Valley, Ravensdale, and within the boundaries of the Tahoma School District. In April 2017, over 50,000 pounds of food was distributed to our neighbors in need, serving about 250 families each week. We were also able to help households with utility disconnect notices, and eviction notices.

The generous support of our community makes it possible for us to help with these basic needs in our area. We extend heartfelt thanks to all our donors, including many who gave anonymously.

Special thanks to the following business who give to our agency on a weekly basis: Fairwood Albertsons, Covington Costco, MV Fred Meyer, MV Grocery Outlet, Maple Valley QFC, Fairwood Safeway, and Oroweat Bakery Outlet.

Supporting Churches: New Community Church, Taylor Creek Church, Maple Valley Presbyterian, St. George Episcopal, and Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church.

Donations: Roberta & Charles Strasser, Emogene Lortie, Debra Merlini, Karmyn Grams, Earlem Johnson, Mary Porterfield, David & Katherine Dyer, Connie Edson, Norval & Donna Eberspacher, Gordon Wilkins, Kevin & Wendy Castleman, Cathy Hildner, Nancy Caldron, Judith Lemmel, Pamela Lambie, Carol-Ann Spoerer, Janice Nelson, Marcia O’Dell, Brian & Laura Jackson, Paul & Victoria Dimond, Marci Langdahl, Kenneth Helfenstein, Matthew & Sarah Kirkconnell, P. M. Becker, Karla & Trista Johnson, Clifford Bartlett Jr, Vincent Badolato, Lois Greenside, Kathryn Fadden, Karen Roppel, Diane Heikell, Mary Kleinsasser, Brian & Stacey Sawyer, D’Ann Tedford, Jeff & Antonia Kerney, John & Mary Pavel, Donna Nichols, Tom & Donna Rohde, Carole Wolfe, Lila Gardner, Dean & Alice Watkins, Beverly Root, Joan Powell, Albert Belcher, Jared & Rachel Lurz, Mary Porterfield, Christopher Beck, Gwen Larson

We also thank these organizations and giving programs for their donations: Maple Valley Lions Club, Wagon Wheel Squares, Schram & Assoc, Lindbergh Elementary, Keller Williams Realty, Wee Sprouts, Winco and Package It

Volunteers: Volunteers are the heart of the food bank. They continiuosly and unselfishly give us the most precious thing they have; their time. It is only with their support that we can realize the vision of building a healthy community free of hunger. To our faithful, volunteer personnel, we send our gratitude!

Upcoming Events: Maple Valley Days June 9-11th

“Lettuce” Garden to Share: Gardeners, as you plan for spring planting, remember, we welcome fresh produce, seeds and any plant starter donations!

Donations are always needed. We are located at 21415 Renton-Maple Valley Road SE. Non-perishable food donations can also be dropped off at Covington & Maple Valley Libraries and the Greater Maple Valley Community Center. Please go to www.maplevalleyfoodbank.org to donate through our secure website. Our mailing address is PO Box 322, Maple Valley, WA 98038 or call 425-432-8139.

Respectfully yours,

Dan Lancaster, Executive Director,

Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services