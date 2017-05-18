CITY OF BLACK DIAMOND

NOTICE OF SPECIAL COUNCIL MEETING

10TH ANNUAL JOINT CITY COUNCIL MEETING

CITIES OF BLACK DIAMOND, COVINGTON, AND MAPLE VALLEY

WEDNESDAY, MAY 24, 2017 – 6:30 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a Special Meeting is being called for Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 6:30 p.m., at the Covington City Council Chambers, 16720 SE 271st Street, Suite 100, Covington, Washington, in order for members of the Black Diamond City Council to participate in a discussion with the City Council’s from Covington and Maple Valley.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that agenda items include a reception from 6:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. remarks from King County Councilmember Reagan Dunn, followed by staff reports and discussion on the following items: updates from each city; homelessness issues in SE King County: mental health issues, encampments; regional trail planning – long term schedule; Public Safety – what’s trending in each city; Emergency Preparedness: pulled resources, tri city table top exercise; Transportation: Transportation Improvement Mobility Enterprise, discussion.

The agenda for this meeting will be posted on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at the Council Chambers, City Hall and on the City’s website www.ci.blackdiamond.wa.us.

For further information contact the City Clerk at 360-886-5700.