Maple Valley Police Explorers excel in competition

The competition had a SWAT/tactical theme and teams competed in events ranging from a fitness challenge, downed officer rescue, hostage rescue and active shooter scenarios, just to name a few. “The event was both physically and mentally challenging,” said Maple Valley Deputy Greg Victor who is one of the advisors for the group. “I am SO PROUD of our explorers and how they used their training and experience to work through some very difficult scenarios.”

Nine teams competed in the two day event hosted by the Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office and included scenarios that Deputy Victor called, “well planned and thought provoking.”

The team consisted of (photo-from left to right) Explorer Austin Currey, Explorer Ryan Sevedge, Sgt. Matthew Toscano, Explorer Krista Travis, Explorer Ryan Husby and Sgt. Daniel Joss. Well done team!!!