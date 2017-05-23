12th Annual Lake Wilderness Multisport competition challenges athletes of all ages

Each year Lake Wilderness Multisport competition keeps getting better and better, as athletes of all athletic skill levels gather in the early morning at Lake Wilderness Park with their bikes, swimsuits and running gear ready to take on the water, roads and paths before them.

Competitors range in ages beginning at 5 years old all the way through 80 plus years young with a variety of events the whole family can enjoy. There will be the longtime triathlon favorites such as the Sprint, Olympic, Kids, Relay Teams and Duathlon events as well as the half Marathon, 5K and 10K Runs. Race times are set to begin at 7 a.m. on Saturday, June 3.

A breakdown of the events includes Adults (13 years old and up), who will be challenged to compete in the Olympic event, which begins with a .93-mile swim, followed by a 27.5-mile bike ride and a 6.2-mile jog. On the other hand, the Sprint triathlon course includes a 1/4-mile swim, followed by a 13.7-mile bike ride. Olympic and Sprint competitors will once again bike from Maple Valley to Ravensdale and back on all the backcountry roads with beautiful views throughout the course along with a few challenging hills.

Also, back by popular demand is the Relay Team that can consist of three people – each one picking their favorite event. Or for those that do not like to swim, the Duathlon might just be the ticket.

Another popular event that’s coming back is the Lake Wilderness Run. This run includes a 5K, 10K and half-Marathon. The half-Marathon, a 13.1-mile course, and the 10K, a 6.2-mile course, brings participants along the Cedar River and Lake Wilderness Trail. The 5K, a 3.47-mile course is a jog/walk around Lake Wilderness Park.

Then there is always one of Zander’s favorite events – the Kids’ Triathlon. This competition for kids includes a 75-yard swim, 2-mile bike ride and a 1/2-mile jog around Lake Wilderness Park.

After 11 years of holding the family friendly event at Lake Wilderness, when all was said and done following the 2016 event, Zander was happy to announce that funds raised and donated to Seattle’s Children’s Hospital in Seattle came in at a whopping $12,000.

For those wishing to signup prior to race day, go to www.lakewildernesstriathlon.com or www.lakewildernessrun.com Signups will also be taken the day of the event from 5:30-6:30 a.m. And as in past years, Bender from KISS 106.1 will be on hand cheering on competitors as Master of Ceremonies.

For more information call Janice at 206-498-2710.