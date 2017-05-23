VOICE of the Valley

Events
Help Our Neighbors in Need – Pig Roast Dinner and Dance

By VOICE of the Valley
May 23, 2017
This fundraising event will benefit families and seniors in need of assistance.

On Friday, June 23, come enjoy a Hawaiian dinner and dance. The doors will open at 5:30pm, with pupu (appetizers), beer, wine, and a live band “Diamonds in the Rough.” Dinner includes BBQ pig, Hawaiian chicken, rice pilaf, salad. Bring cash for the Dessert Dash and the raffle. Live Auction items included Seahawks tickets, a 32-inch TV, and more.

Tickets for the event are $30 each. Advance purchase is recommended. Please call the Black Diamond Community Center at 360-886-1011.

