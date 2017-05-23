Help Our Neighbors in Need – Pig Roast Dinner and Dance

This fundraising event will benefit families and seniors in need of assistance.

On Friday, June 23, come enjoy a Hawaiian dinner and dance. The doors will open at 5:30pm, with pupu (appetizers), beer, wine, and a live band “Diamonds in the Rough.” Dinner includes BBQ pig, Hawaiian chicken, rice pilaf, salad. Bring cash for the Dessert Dash and the raffle. Live Auction items included Seahawks tickets, a 32-inch TV, and more.

Tickets for the event are $30 each. Advance purchase is recommended. Please call the Black Diamond Community Center at 360-886-1011.