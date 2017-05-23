Police News Update 5-23-17

Black Diamond

On May 7 at 9:27 p.m. on the 31200 block of 228th Ave. SE, officers stopped a vehicle for defective taillights. Upon contacting the driver, it was determined that she was driving with a suspended license. The driver was cited and released at the scene.

On May 6 at 2:14 a.m. on the 21600 block of SR 169, officers stopped a vehicle for a speed violation. Upon contact, the driver was given field sobriety tests, and it was determined that he was operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol. The 34-year old male gave a breath test of .204. He was arrested and the vehicle impounded.

On May 2 at 7:25 p.m. on the 31600 block of 3rd Ave., an officer witnessed the theft of a construction helmet. When the suspect was contacted, it was found that he was also in possession of a dangerous weapon, and an open container of alcohol. The subject was arrested and later released with a criminal citation being issued.

Covington

On May 3 at 6:33 p.m. on the 17000 block of SE 270th Pl., a juvenile male was observed entering a business and then removing security tags off clothing items before concealing the clothing. He the exited the business without attempting to purchase the items and was contacted. He was released to a relative pending filing of charges for Theft, 3rd degree.

On May 3 at 4:31 p.m. on the 27000 block of 185th Ave. SE, a male was observed switching price tags on some merchandise before purchasing it along with other items. The male was contacted outside the business for not purchasing the item at full price. He was released pending filing of charges for Theft, 3rd degree.

On May 1 at 5:28 p.m. on the 27100 block of 186th Ave. SE, officers were dispatched to a residence where it was reported that a female with felony warrants – Burglary, 2nd degree; Assault, 3rd degree – was currently staying. The female was contacted and booked into King County Jail on her warrants.

King County

On May 5 at 5:53 p.m. on the 14000blockof SE Petrovitsky Rd., while conducting an area check of a business parking lot, a male was observed walking the lot and looking into the cars he passed. Upon contact, check of the male revealed he had a warrant for theft. The male was booked into Kent Jail on his warrant.

On May 4 at 11:25 a.m. on the 14100 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., two juveniles, who were known to have stolen merchandise in the past were observed walking away from the back of a business. One was observed having been in the business dropping a tool set prior to leaving. The other male observed outside behind the fence line appearing to be waiting for the merchandise to be received under the fence. Both denied stealing anything.

On May 2 at 5:35 a.m. on the 14000 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., the manager of a business reported to a customer that her car alarm was going off. When she went to check, she found that someone broke the window to the vehicle as well as got into the trunk. Stolen from the trunk of the vehicle was her purse, which contained Social Security cards, check books, and credit cards. Check of a card revealed it had already been used multiple times in the area.

On May 1 at 12:06 a.m. on the 30500 block of 188th Ave. SE, a vehicle was observed being driven 5 mph under the speed limit and then turned down a short private driveway that ended at a gate. Upon contact, the male driver exited the vehicle and appeared nervous. He stated that he was picking up his paperwork from a trailer on the property. He also stated that he had a warrant and was going to court the next day. Check of the male revealed he had a felony warrant – Domestic Violence/Assault, 4th degree. The male was booked into King County Jail on his warrant.

On May 1 at 12:04 a.m. on the 31000 block of Retreat Kanasket Rd., the driver of a Mercedes sedan was observed next to a cluster of mailboxes with the brakes lights on. Due to there being mail thefts in the area, an attempt was initially made to contact the driver, however, the driver drove way. When the siren was bumped, the driver pulled over. Upon contact, the male only rolled his window down a short distance to give the deputy his driver’s license and registration. When asking the passenger for her information, the male refused to allow her to answer. Check of the driver revealed he was clear. After the deputy returned to the vehicle on the passenger side, the male stated that the window and door did not work before driving away leaving his license and registration with the deputy.

On March 15 at 5:24 p.m. on the 17000 block of 160th Ave. SE, it was reported that a vehicle rear license plate had been stolen. The front plate was submitted for disposal. A little later, another police agency was with a driver that had the rear plate attached to their vehicle, and were informed that the plate was stolen.

Maple Valley

On May 5 at 12:04 p.m. on the 26900 block of Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, two girls were observed in a business parking lot asking people to purchase alcohol for them. Upon contact, the female driver stated she was not from the area and was looking for a gas station. Neither she nor her passenger had IDs. During the conversation, the driver finally admitted to living in the area and had been asked to get alcohol for friends waiting at a residence in the area. No alcohol was observed in the vehicle and the females did not smell of alcohol, however, the business manager wanted the females trespassed for attempting to steal alcohol. Both were trespassed and released at the scene.

On May 3 at 8:43 p.m. on the 23100 block of SE 280th St., a driver was observed exceeding the speed limit. Upon contact, the female driver stated she was unaware of the speed limit. Check of the driver revealed she had a suspended license for failing to appear for unpaid ticket. The female also stated she was unaware her license was suspended. The female’s vehicle was impounded and the female cited for Speed. There was also a pending charge for Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree.

On April 29 at 12:56 p.m. on the 26900 block of Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, officers were dispatched to contact a male in a vehicle as the manager of a business wanted him trespassed from the business for numerous previous shoplifts. Upon contact, the male denied going into or stealing from the business and then told the driver to drive away, which he did not. After approximately 15 minutes of talking with the male, he finally exited when told force would be used if he did not exit. Check of a name the male gave officers revealed a warrant. He finally admitted that the name given was his brother’s name. Check of his name revealed two warrants – Theft, 3rd degree, Attempted Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act. The male was given a Trespass Warning Letter and then booked into Kent Jail on his warrants. Additional recommended charges were Obstruction of a Law Enforcement Officer.

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degree