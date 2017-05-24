Pepper recall officially begins

Petitions will be out in the recall effort regarding Black Diamond Councilmember Pat Pepper beginning Friday, May 26.

Petition gatherers upset with the way Pepper has conducted – or in many opinions – has not conducted the business of the City will hit the streets of the City over the next few weeks to gather as many signatures as they can. Initially, petitions gatherers will be found at the following locations beginning Friday:

Police Station/Council Chambers – 25510 Lawson

Black Diamond Bakery/Smoke House and More – 32805 Railroad Ave.

Columbia Bank – 31329 3rd

Four reasons listed for Pepper’s recall include:

Violated the Washington State Open Public Meetings Act (OPMA) by convening and conducting closed meetings without public notice and by entering into private agreements to prepare and approve legislation.

Refused to attend council meetings and failed to approve minutes.

Failed to enact a 2017 budget in violation of state law and instead enacted a temporary budget containing illegal provisions, impairing the City’s ability to provide essential services.

Improperly voted to change Master Development Review Team (MDRT) contracts resulting in threatening legal action against the City.

It is the petition gathers’ hopes to have Pepper’s name on a ballot by November giving voters the chance to decide whether Pepper should stay on as a Councilmember – or have her removed immediately. On May 10th, King County Superior Court Judge Beth Andrus felt there was enough evidence presented in question that she gave Black Diamond citizens the green light to proceed with the recall efforts regarding Pepper.

Last week candidates declared their interest in public office by filing for various positions throughout the State. Neither Councilmemeber Erika Morgan or Brian Weber refiled for their positions. Filing for the position of Mayor was incumbent Carol Benson with challenger Judy Baxley. Challengers for Position #2 (Morgan’s seat) are Melissa Ogelsby and Michelle Young. Challengers for Position #4 (Weber’s seat) are Scott Sherer, Erin Rose Stout, and Ed Hanrahan.