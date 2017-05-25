Johnsons Home & Garden earns national recognition as top home improvement store in Washington

Another successful year of serving the community has put Johnsons Home & Garden in exclusive company within the independent home improvement industry.

Hardware + Building Supply Dealer (H+BSD), a national publication covering the hardware industry, named Johnsons Home & Garden its 2017 Hardware All Star for the state of Washington. Johnsons Home & Garden, located in Maple Valley, was the only store in the state, and one of only 50 nationwide, to be selected for All Star status.

The magazine’s editors select their All Stars based on an extensive range of business criteria, including longevity, growth, employee development and retention, creativity and local involvement. In recognizing Johnsons Home & Garden, H+BSD highlighted their extensive involvement with the local community.

“We’re honored and grateful to receive this recognition and be counted among such a select group of successful independent home improvement retailers across the country,” said Owner J Johnson. “Our entire team works hard every day to build relationships with our customers and provide them with the best experience possible. As a local business, we take great pride in our community involvement, so it is very humbling to be recognized for these efforts.”

Johnsons Home & Garden is backed by the strength of its status as a member-owner of Do it Best Corp., a US-based hardware, lumber and building materials co-op with thousands of independently owned locations in the United States and 52 other countries.

Learn more about the 2017 Hardware All Stars in the May issue of Hardware + Building Supply Dealer. Learn more about Johnsons Home & Garden at johnsonshg.com.