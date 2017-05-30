VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Community News
Help Our Neighbors in Need – Pig Roast Dinner and Danc

Help Our Neighbors in Need – Pig Roast Dinner and Danc

By Cheryl Hanson
May 30, 2017
53
0
Share:

Help Our Neighbors in Need – Pig Roast Dinner and Dance at the Black Diamond Community Center on Friday, June 23rd

This fundraising event will benefit families and seniors in need of assistance.

On Friday, June 23rd, come enjoy a Hawaiian dinner and dance. The doors will open at 5:30pm, with pupu (appetizers), beer, wine, and a live band “Diamonds in the Rough.”  Dinner includes BBQ pig, Hawaiian chicken, rice pilaf, salad. Bring cash for the Dessert Dash and the raffle. Live Auction items included Seahawks tickets, a 32-inch TV, and more.

Tickets for the event are $30 each. Advance purchase is recommended. Please call the Black Diamond Community Center at 360-886-1011.

 

Tagsadultsblack diamondchildrencommunitycovingtoneventsfundraiserhobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdaletahomavoicewashington
Previous Article

The Bear Run 5K is back on ...

Next Article

Hobart Community dedicates long time vision – ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.