There is a relationship which makes life complete. Without that relationship, there is a void in life. Many people, even those who are well-known, exemplify this void.

For example, H. G. Wells, famous historian and philosopher, said at age 61: “I have no peace. All life is at the end of the tether.” The poet Byron said, “My days are in yellow leaf, the flowers and fruits of life are gone, the worm and the canker, and the grief are mine alone.” The literary genius Thoreau said, “Most men live lives of quiet desperation.”

Ralph Barton, one of the top cartoonists of the nations, left this note pinned to his pillow before taking his own life: “I have had few difficulties, many friends, great successes; I have gone from wife to wife, from house to house, visited great countries of the world, but I am fed up with inventing devices to fill up twenty-four hours of the day.”

Like these men, many paint their own picture of a life which they believe will bring them happiness and completeness, yet when each scene is completed and the final strokes are applied, they stand back and look to find that it always needs something more. Why is this, and what is it that seems to always allude them? The answer is really quite simple, yet difficult for most to accept, because they must lay down their paint brush and allow someone else to paint their picture of life.

What makes life complete is not a new spouse, a bigger house, a nicer car, or a change of view, it’s Jesus Christ. He is the only one who can make your life complete, but you must first give your life to Him. You say, “I can’t do that.” Then I guess you will just go on painting and come up wanting just as these men mentioned above. Jesus said, “For whoever wishes to save his life shall lose it; but whoever loses his life for My sake and the gospel’s shall save it. For what does it profit a man to gain the whole world, and forfeit his soul? For what shall a man give in exchange for his soul? For whoever is ashamed of Me and My words in this adulterous and sinful generation, the Son of Man will also be ashamed of him when He comes in the glory of His Father with the holy angels.” – Mark 8:35-38.

