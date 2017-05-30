Ninety-nine years ago today, a photographer walked into the Newcastle Saloon and snapped this photo. The Newcastle Saloon was built before 1878 and by 1880 a newspaper account claimed, “The saloon takes in more money than any three drinking houses on the [Puget] Sound.” Within a few years the saloon stood no more. According to the calendar on the wall, it was Thursday, May 30th, 1918 – Memorial Day. The American flag above the bartender was probably displayed in celebration. The U.S. was in the final year of World War I, which no doubt contributed to the patriotic spirit. Seattle newspapers reported that children were encouraged to contribute their pennies, nickels and dimes in support of service men. The holiday originated at the end of the Civil War and known as Decoration Day, when the graves of fallen soldiers were decorated with flowers. The name Memorial Day was introduced in 1882 and in time became the more common term. The traditional date for the holiday was May 30th until 1968 when Congress changed the date to the last Monday in May to create a convenient three-day weekend. This photo and research for the column comes courtesy of JoAnne Matsumura, an Issaquah historian. A copy of this photo is held by the Renton Historical Museum and also appeared in “The Coals of Newcastle: A Hundred Years of Hidden History” (1987) by Lucile and Richard K. McDonald, a mother-and-son team of historians.