Planting Giants

On May 18, 2017 a group of pre-school children, Little Sparrows, planted “giants” in Maple Valley. The group is well known by the Lake Wilderness Arboretum because they frequently visit the arboretum to learn about wildlife and plants. In conjunction with the Maple Valley Parks and Recreation Department, the two organizations participated in the program, “Moving the Giants to Puget Sound.”

The “giants” are Coast Redwood trees that live to be 1000 or even 3,000 years old, and grow very tall. The Maple Valley Parks and Recreation Department received 10 saplings to plant at Lake Wilderness Park, and asked the Little Sparrows if they would help out with the planting.



The planting went very well and kids really enjoyed helping. Some of the kids were even talking about naming their trees that they helped plant. Who knows, maybe in fifty years, a Little Sparrow will tell someone, “I planted this tree fifty years ago.” The Little Sparrows and the Maple Valley Parks and Recreation Department look forward to seeing these Giant Redwoods grow in Maple Valley.

For more information please contact Al Frank @ Al.frank@maplevalleywa.gov or call 425-432-9953.