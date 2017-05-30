Stamp Out Hunger Was Great Success

Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services extends many thanks to all who put food donations by their mailboxes on Saturday, May 13th in support of local letter carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger – the nation’s largest one-day food drive. Special thanks to the Maple Valley and Ravensdale Post Office staff for organizing the drive locally, and taking on the extra cargo to help feed neighbors in need. Our letter carriers’ collected 5,527 pounds of food from the generous people of Maple Valley and Ravensdale. The food will be a great benefit to the clients of the Maple Valley Food Bank.

Maple Valley & Ravensdale Letter Carriers