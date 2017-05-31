VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Top Stories
Tahoma Junior High students placed more than 25,000 flags at Tahoma National Cemetery

Tahoma Junior High students placed more than 25,000 flags at Tahoma National Cemetery

By VOICE of the Valley
May 31, 2017
375
0
Share:

Tahoma Junior High students placed more than 25,000 flags at Tahoma National Cemetery Friday, May 26 in preparation for Memorial Day. TJH ninth-grade students have performed this community service for 15 years, using flags purchased with community donations. The program will shift to Tahoma High School next year because the junior high is being converted to a middle school as part of the school district’s grade realignment.

Tagsadultsblack diamondchildrencommunitycovingtoneventshobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdaleschooltahomavoicewashington
Previous Article

Newcastle Saloon

Next Article

Westbound SR 18 over Tiger Mountain to ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.