Tahoma Junior High students placed more than 25,000 flags at Tahoma National Cemetery
Tahoma Junior High students placed more than 25,000 flags at Tahoma National Cemetery Friday, May 26 in preparation for Memorial Day. TJH ninth-grade students have performed this community service for 15 years, using flags purchased with community donations. The program will shift to Tahoma High School next year because the junior high is being converted to a middle school as part of the school district’s grade realignment.
Leave a reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.