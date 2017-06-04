VOICE of the Valley

Registration opens for Tahoma summer school

By VOICE of the Valley
June 4, 2017
Tahoma students in grades 6-12 who need to make up credits or boost their skills can sign up for summer school. Summer school courses will be offered from June 27 to Aug. 1. Classes are offered in language arts and math for all students.

There are some additional choices for high school students in social studies, health and PE. Students meet with a teacher each Tuesday at Maple View Middle School (old Tahoma High School) and work from home the remainder of the week.

Additional information is available on the district website or from summer school coordinator, Betsy Lowe, 425-413-6348.

 

