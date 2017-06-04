Tahoma Girls Track Are 4A State Champs

It was a banner year for the Tahoma High School girls’ track and field athletes, who came home with the 4A state championship, fueled by record-setting performances.

“This was a complete team effort,” coach Jeff Brady said. “Points were earned from so many different athletes.”

Among those were senior Ginny Mehl, who took first place in shot put with a heave of 44’ 4”; Aliya Wilson, who won first in the 100 meter with a time of 11.55 (as well as setting a new state meet record in the preliminaries); and the state champion 4×100 relay team of Aliya Wilson, Alisha Wilson, Tierra Wilson and Olivia Ribera with a time of 46.62.

Last year the girls team took second, and that experience helped shape what happened in the off season and in competition this year, Brady said.

“They really did trust the process that was planned out at the end of last year after placing second. That did not sit well with them and really fueled them this season,” he said.

Many of the athletes had personal bests or made new school records, and Brady noted that watching their hard work pay off in a state title is what will stick with him after this year.

Six seniors interviewed earlier this season emphasized that the coaching staff — the time they spend, the way they interact with the team members, and the knowledge they bring — is what helps them succeed.

Here’s a look at the results from the state meet:

Tahoma Girls Track & Field State Results

Aliya Wilson (10) 100m State Champion 11.55: State Meet Record! Ran 11.47w in prelims (w is wind-aided) 200m; 3rd Place 24.38 PR School Record

Olivia Ribera (12) 100m: 3rd Place 11.82 PR: 200m: 5th Place 25.04

Breanna Glover (11) 1600m 8th Place 5:04.72: 3200m: 9th Place 11:55.30

Alaina Brady (9) 100m Hurdles 9th Place 14.86 PR: Long Jump 10th Place 17-06.00

Ginny Mehl (12) Shot Put State Champion 44-04.00: Discus 2nd Place 131-10: Javelin 2nd Place 136-03

Jandrea Grobbelaar (12) Discus 13th Place 108 05

Tenley Mjelde (12) Pole Vault 6th Place 11-00.00 PR School Record

Alisha Wilson (10) Long Jump 2nd Place 18-10.50: Triple Jump 3rd Place 38-09.75

Bryana Rogers (10) Long Jump 6th Place 17-10.25 PR

4×200 Relay 2nd Place 1:38.51 School Record: Aliya Wilson, Alisha Wilson, Tierra Wilson, Olivia Ribera, Abby Jean Blackwell

4×100 Relay-State Champions-46.62 Aliya Wilson, Alisha Wilson, Tierra Wilson, Olivia

All-Time Washington State Record of 46.07a (run in prelims)

Tahoma Boys Track & Field State Results

Colin Marvin (12) 400m 9th Place 51.86

Dawson Besst (11) 1600 Meters 9th Place 4:19.34 PR : 3200 Meters 9th Place 9:40.38

Gabriel Shouman (9) Javelin 9th Place 174-02 PR

Damian Mercado (11) High Jump 4th Place 6-03.00: Triple Jump 8th Place 44 02.

Zachary Klobutcher (10) Pole Vault 9th Place 13-06.00

Ivan Montero (12) Pole Vault 14th Place 12-06.00

Bobby Say (11) Long Jump 11th Place 20-08.00: Triple Jump 3rd Place 45-11.00