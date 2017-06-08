Black Diamond Library June Events

Black Diamond Library

24707 Roberts Drive

Black Diamond, WA 98010

360.886.1105

June 2017 Events

Summer Reading is Almost Here for ALL AGES!

School will soon be out, but summer fun and learning now lasts all summer (June 1–August 31) and for ALL AGES!

Head to KCLS libraries for fun, free events and activities to keep the whole family reading, learning and discovering new interests.

For details, visit any KCLS library or kcls.org.

Children & Families

Family Story Times

Monday, June 19 and 26, 10:30am

All ages welcome with adult including child cares.

Stories, songs and fun!

Social time after Story Time with toys and bubbles.

Summer Reading Kick Off

Monday, June 26, 10am

All ages welcome.

Grab a snack and sign up for Summer Reading, all day long!

Summer Photo Booth, 10am-9pm

Bring your camera and strike a pose at the summer photo booth! Use the library’s props or bring your own.

Family Story Time with Stay and Play, 10:30am

Stories, songs and fun!

Inventing the Impossible Magic Show, 2pm

Presented by Louie Foxx.

Go behind the scenes to learn the secret art of inventing a magic trick! Join others in creating a new trick that explains how science and magic work together for amazing result.

Cupcake Celebration, 3pm

Celebrate Summer Reading with cake! Browse awesome books and chat with library staff about what to read this summer.

Chill Out and Read, 4-5:30pm

Take some time to kick back and read in your library! Enjoy some smooth tunes and treats while you get a jump start on those summer reading goals.

Adults

Salad Days!

Saturday, June 3, 2pm

Learn how to make delicious and healthy salads, including a tutorial on simple, delicious homemade dressings and vinaigrettes.

Urban farmer and cook Amy Pennington celebrates the launch of her 5th cookbook by serving up a variety of seasonal greens and offering some FRESH thinking for you and your family.

Come learn how to grow your own lettuce, make your own sprouts and put together an amazing salad in minutes. Books available for purchase and signing.