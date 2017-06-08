Covington Library June Events

Covington Library

June 2017 Events

Summer Reading is Almost Here for ALL AGES!

School will soon be out, but summer fun and learning now lasts all summer (June 1–August 31) and for ALL AGES!

Head to KCLS libraries for fun, free events and activities to keep the whole family reading, learning and discovering new interests.

Children & Families

Summer Reading Kick Off!

Saturday, June 10

Reading with Rainbow

10am-12pm

Build your reading skills and confidence by reading a short passage aloud to Rainbow the pony (or her cowboy and unicorn pony pals)! Keiko the llama is a good listener too. Be sure to sign up for summer reading while you are at the library and begin counting your reading time. Local 4-H members will also be showcasing their animals and answering questions about raising them.

Help You, Help Out: Animal Assistance and Volunteer Fair

10am-12pm

Discover the different non-profit agencies offering animal assistance programs in and around Covington. Chat with each group to find out how they can help you care for your animals, or how you can help the community by volunteering to help animals.

Rabbits 101

12pm

Ages 9 to 100!

Presented by Nancy K. Baskett, 4-H Coordinator.

Learn about popular breeds of rabbits and their basic care, such as feeding, handling, grooming and housing

Infant and Young Toddler Story Times with Stay and Play

Wednesday, June 21 and 28, 10:30am

Newborn to 24 months with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

The Three Little Pigs Musical Show

Tuesday, June 27, 3pm

Presented by Last Leaf Productions.

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Join us as Gert, Hans and Fritzie are three happy little pigs who learn how good planning and using the right materials can make a big difference when building a house that can withstand a big, bad wolf.

Super Story Time at Friendship Park

Friday, June 30, 11-11:30am

Held at Friendship Park, 15808 SE 254th Place,

Covington, WA 98042.

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, puppets, songs, rhymes and more!

If it rains or exceeds 90 degrees we will meet in the Covington Library Story Time Room.

Tweens & Teens

Game On!

Wednesday, June 7, and 21, 4-5pm

Middle and high school ages.

Play video games at the library! WiiU, Wii, Xbox One, Xbox 360, and tons of great games!

Write On!

Wednesday, June 14, 4pm

Middle and high school ages.

Meet other teen authors and improve your craft. Join our writing circle the 2nd Wednesday of every month to share what you’re working on, give and receive feedback, and have fun!

Art Club

Friday, June 16, 3-5pm

Grades 5-12.

Hang out with other artists and unleash your creativity through guided and not-so-guided activities.

Making Felted Bookmarks Workshop

Friday, June 16, 3:30pm

Ages 10 and older.

Presented by Flora Carlile-Kovacs.

Wet felting is an ancient textile technique that combines hand-dyed wool fibers, soap, water and agitation. Learn about the felting process and use raw wool to make a felt piece that will be used to create a bookmark.

Space is limited, first come, first seated.

Teen Library Council

Wednesday, June 28, 3:30pm

Middle and high school ages.

Make the library more awesome for teens! Covington Library is seeking dedicated teens to share ideas and help plan events.

Board-dom

Wednesday, June 28, 4pm

Middle and high school ages.

Relax, snack, play board games or just hang out the last Wednesday of each month.

Study Zone

Monday-Thursday through June 15, 5-7pm

Grades K-12.

Drop-in during scheduled Study Zone hours for free homework help from volunteer tutors.

Adults

Late Spring in the Edible Garden, Can I Still Plant a Garden?

Thursday, June 1, 6pm

Now is the time to plant just about everything in your garden. Join garden educator Lisa Taylor, author of Your Farm in the City: An Urban Dweller’s Guide to Growing Food and Raising Animals and the Maritime Northwest Garden Guide in a lively session about growing an edible garden. Learn the ins and outs of late spring and summer planting and how to get the most out of a small space.

Friends of the Covington Library Book Sale

Saturday, June 3, 10am-5pm

Sunday, June 4, 1-5pm

Purchase used books, videos and CDs at bargain prices. Proceeds support library programs and events. Donations welcome.

Friends of the Covington Library Meeting

Tuesday, June 6, 7:30pm

Join us! Everyone welcome.

Covi Adult Book Group

The Water Knife by Paolo Bacigalupi

Thursday, June 8, 2pm

Salad Days!

Saturday, June 10, 2pm

Learn how to make delicious and healthy salads, including a tutorial on simple, delicious homemade dressings and vinaigrettes. Urban farmer and cook Amy Pennington celebrates the launch of her 5th cookbook by serving up a variety of seasonal greens and offering some FRESH thinking for you and your family. Come learn how to grow your own lettuce, make your own sprouts and put together an amazing salad in minutes.

Books available for purchase and signing.

Understanding Medicare

Tuesday, June 13, 7pm

Just when you think you understand how Medicare works, there is a change in your plan or new plans to know! The Understanding Medicare presentation will explain the essentials of how Medicare works, what the options are and the different types of available products and prescription drug plans. Since this presentation is during the annual Open Enrollment Period for Medicare products feel free to bring your questions about plan changes.At the conclusion of this class, you will be able to make an educated, informed evaluation of what is available and what best suits your specific medical and financial needs. This presentation is for educational purposes only. Neither the speaker nor We Speak Medicare.org is affiliated with the Federal Medicare Program.

Sign up for ORCA Lift’s Reduced Fares

Wednesday, June 14, 3pm

Drop in to register for ORCA LIFT, a new, reduced fare on Metro buses, Sound Transit Link light rail, and more. Income-qualified riders, ages 19 and older, can save 50% or more. Please bring ID and income verification documents.

Genealogy Information Sessions

Saturday, June 17, 2pm

Looking to learn something new about your family tree? Come by the library lobby for information from the South King County Genealogical Society. The Society will have a table where you can drop in to ask questions, check resources and talk with friendly Society members.

English as a Second Language (ESL) Class Testing

Wednesday, June 21, 5pm

Learn English grammar, reading, writing, and conversation skills with an experienced instructor. Classes are free.

Assessment and registration required.

Chickens and Rabbits and Goats, Oh My!

Raising Farm Animals in the City

Thursday, June 22, 6pm

Adults, middle and high school ages.

Don’t be afraid to raise your own animals! Join Lisa Taylor, author of Your Farm in the City: An Urban Dweller’s Guide to Growing Food and Raising Animals to learn about breeds of chickens, goats, and rabbits that thrive in small spaces as well as how to house and care for them.

Computer Classes

Register online, in person or by calling 253.630.8761.

One-on-One Computer Help

Saturday, June 3, 10, 17 and 24, 2pm

Microsoft Word 2013 Level 1

Monday, June 5, 7pm

Outlook Email

Monday, June 12, 7pm

Microsoft Word 2013 Level 2

Monday, June 19, 7pm