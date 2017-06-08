Fairway Library June Events

Fairwood Library

17009 140th Avenue SE

Renton, WA 98058

425.226.0522

June 2017 Events

Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.

Summer Reading is Almost Here for ALL AGES!

School will soon be out, but summer fun and learning now lasts all summer (June 1–August 31) and for ALL AGES!

Head to KCLS libraries for fun, free events and activities to keep the whole family reading, learning and discovering new interests.

For details, visit any KCLS library or kcls.org.

Children & Families

Summer Reading Starts Here!

Friday, June 2, 4pm

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Presented by Eli Rosenblatt.

Start summer reading at the Fairwood Library with music from all over the world, including salsa, swing, samba and hip-hop songs in this fun, interactive concert that will have you dancing along.

Information about the Summer Reading Program, Build a Better World, will be available. Sign-up and discover great summer reads.

Popsicles will be provided while supplies last.

Yarnsmiths

Tuesday, June 6, 6pm

Ages 5 to 100!

Learn how to create something with yarn at the library. Already a yarn expert? Join us and help teach others! Yarn will be provided, or bring your own project to work on.

Registration requested, but not required.

Mix It Up!

Tuesday, June 13, 4pm

Ages 5 to 100!

Fun activities for the young and the young at heart. Laugh and learn together.

Summer Reading Kick Off

Thursday, June 22, 4pm

Held at the Renton Community Center, 1715 Maple Valley Hwy, Renton, WA 98057.

Presented by Fraggle Rock, Lou Medina and Present Day Tarot.

All ages welcome, ages 6 and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Summer is finally here, and the libraries in the Renton area want to help you kick it off right! Whether you’re a kid, teen or adult, we will have fun crafts and cool activities! And that’s not all! You can watch the incredible moves of the Fraggle Rock breakdancing crew, get your caricature drawn and make your own tarot card.

Spanish Story Times

Wednesdays, 6pm

Family program, all welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Tweens & Teens

Game On!

Thursday, June 1, 4pm

Grades 4-12.

Play video games in the library!

Books & Bites

Tuesday, June 13, 7pm

Grades 6-12.

Meet in the library to talk about your favorite books and more.

Study Zone

Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays, 3-5pm

Mondays and Wednesdays, 5-7pm

No Study Zone June 17-July 30.

Grades K-12.

Drop in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.

Adults

Friends of the Fairwood Library Mini Book Sale!

Saturday, June 10, 11am-2pm

Come find some hidden treasures at the Fairwood Library! The Friends of the Fairwood Library will host a mini book sale on the 2nd Saturday of each month.

Democracy In Action

Sunday, June 11, 11am

Democracy works best with all our participation.

Join your neighbors and spend time contacting your legislators about issues that are important to you.

Fairwood Afternoon Book Club

Bossypants by Tina Fey

Wednesday, June 14, 12pm

Father’s Day Celebration

Sunday, June 18, 3pm

Celebrate Fathers! Listen to some stories and poems and then share your own stories about your dad. Feel free to bring a photo, poem or short story of your own. Light refreshments.

Fairwood Lively Minds Book Group

Cleopatra: A Life by Stacy Schiff

Tuesday, June 20, 7pm

Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band-50 Years

Sunday, June 25, 3pm

50 years ago this month, The Beatles released their 8th album Sgt. Peppers Lonely Hearts Club Band to great fanfare. Join us to celebrate the event. We will listen to the album, render our own album covers and swap stories of the era. Prizes awarded for the best costume. Light refreshments.

Talk Time Classes

Thursdays, 7pm

Improve your speaking and listening skills in this English conversation group. Learn more about American culture and meet people from around the world.