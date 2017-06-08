John Lawrence Blankenship Passed Away

John Lawrence Blankenship was born to Huling and Angeline Blankenship in Packwood, Washington on July 8th, 1924. John was reunited with his loved ones in Heaven on June 5th 2017 at the age of 92, with family by his side. John was proceeded in death by his parents, Huling and Angeline Blankenship, his brothers, Kenneth “Bud” and Richard “Lee”, his sisters Edna, Edith, Shirley, his daughter Linda and grandson J.D. Lund.

John is survived by his wife of 52 years, Dorothy, his sister Dorothy Lintott; daughters Robin Blankenship; Sue Gott (Rod); Sandy Ramsey; Kathy Freitas and Sherrie Nixon, 14 grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

He was a proud American; and a World War II Veteran. John served in the Army/Air Force as a Technical Sergeant/Radio Operator/Gunner with the 23rd Bombardment Squadron, receiving several decorations and citations of honor for his years of service.

After his time in the military he owned and operated a shake mill near Packwood, Washington until 1961. Starting in 1961, John joined the Seattle Metro Transit as a driver, retiring after 24 years with a safe driving award. Retiring in 1986, John and Dorothy traveled by motorhome across the United States. They also built a home in Packwood, Washington, where friends and family gathered year after year creating fond memories.

John was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed working in the woods, building trails, burning brush, walking the trails and his favorite, cutting wood. He built many campfires for everyone to sit and share stories. John lived his life to the fullest enjoying these activities with his family and friends.

Rest in peace Dad, we will share your stories for years to come.

A graveside service will be held June 14/2017 – 11:00 am @ Tahoma National Cemetery, Kent Washington.

Please add this statement below to the memory card:

Our father was a special man sent from above to teach and guide us as he showered us with love.