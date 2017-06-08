Maple Valley Library June Events

Maple Valley Library

21844 SE 248th Street

Maple Valley, WA 98038

425.432.4620

June 2017 Events

Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.

Children & Families

Tweens & Teens

Adults

Summer Reading is Almost Here for ALL AGES!

School will soon be out, but summer fun and learning now lasts all summer (June 1–August 31) and for ALL AGES!

Head to KCLS libraries for fun, free events and activities to keep the whole family reading, learning and discovering new interests.

For details, visit any KCLS library or kcls.org.

Children & Families

Lunch Bunch Family Story Times in the Park

Wednesday, June 21 and 28, 12pm

Newborn to age 7 with adult.

Bring your lunch to Lake Wilderness Park and listen to stories while you munch! Story Time takes place in the field between the Lodge and the swimming area.

If it rains or exceeds 90 degrees we will meet in the Maple Valley Library meeting room. Lunches are welcome inside.

Summer Reading Program Kick Off!

Thursday, June 22, 6-8pm

All ages welcome.

Are you ready to kick off the Summer Reading Program at the library? We are!

Drop in any time between 6-8pm and enjoy an evening of food and fun with building activities, prizes and more. Try a challenge by new, local business, Steamboat Studio, build with building blocks, or compete in a Minecraft contest. Between activities you can get signed up to track your reading and earn prizes throughout the summer. There is something for every age this summer!

Junk Jam Band Building Workshop

Friday, June 30, 3pm

Presented by Seattle ReCreative.

Ages 5 to 11.

Use unconventional materials to create up-cycled musical instruments. Discover ways to promote creativity, community and environmental responsibility by recycling stuff usually thrown away.

Registration begins Friday, June 16.

Tweens & Teens

Study Zone

Thursday, June 1 and 8, 5-7pm

Tuesday, June 6 and 13, 5-7pm

Grades K-12.

Drop in during scheduled Study Zone hours for free homework help from a volunteer tutor.

Game On!

Thursday, June 8, 4pm

Middle school, junior high and high school ages.

Play video games at the library!

Teen After Hours

Friday, June 16, 7pm

For teens in (or entering) middle and high school.

We’re opening the library on Friday night just for teens. Play video games, use computers, eat pizza, and just hang out. All free! Please arrive at 7pm sharp.

Reservations will be held until 7:10pm.

Registration required.

Teens must be picked up by 9:30pm.

Teen Advisory Board

Tuesday, June 20, 4pm

Middle school, junior high and high school ages.

Volunteer and give input for how to best serve teens at the library.

Design and Make Your Own Clothing Workshop

Thursday, June 29, 2pm

Presented by Tacee Webb.

Middle school, junior high and high school ages.

Calling all fashionistas! Join the founder of Fashion Design Camp for an introduction to creating your own apparel. Learn about using mood boards, portfolios and the basics of fashion design. You will also make your own unique upcycled t-shirt.

Registration required beginning June 1.

Adults

Maple Valley Library Guild Meeting

Wednesday, June 7, 7pm

The Maple Valley Library Guild is a nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the library through fundraising and sponsorship of programs and services. All are welcome!

One-on-One Computer Help

Wednesday, June 7, 14, 21 and 28, 7pm

Get help for your computers and technology questions from a Tech Tutor Volunteer!

Drop into a session or call ahead for an appointment.

Computer Class: Microsoft Excel 2013 Level 1

Thursday, June 8, 10:30am

Discover Excel 2013 for work or home. Learn how to store data and perform calculations in a spreadsheet. Must be able to use the mouse and keyboard.

Registration required beginning May 25 online, in person or by calling 425.432.4620.

Maple Valley Tuesday Evening Book Group

The Water Knife by Paolo Bacigalupi

Tuesday, June 13, 7pm

Between the Covers/Wednesday Morning Book Group

Circling the Sun by Paula McLain

Wednesday, June 14, 10am

Trailblazers: The Women of the Boeing Company by Betsy Case

Sunday, June 25, 2pm

Join us as Case chronicles the “first” women at Boeing—the first employees, the first female aviators and engineers, and of course the colorful World War II Rosies. Learn of the interesting turns her research took through the Seattle Museum of History and Industry and in the archives at Boeing. Books available for signing and purchase.