Renton Highlands Library June Events

Renton Highlands Library

2801 NE 10th Street

Renton, WA 98056

425.277.1831

June 2017 Events

Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.

Children & Families

Teens

Adults

Summer Reading is Almost Here for ALL AGES!

School will soon be out, but summer fun and learning now lasts all summer (June 1–August 31) and for ALL AGES!

Head to KCLS libraries for fun, free events and activities to keep the whole family reading, learning and discovering new interests.

For details, visit any KCLS library or kcls.org.

Children & Families

Summer Reading Program Kick Off

Thursday, June 22, 4pm

Held at the Renton Community Center, 1715 Maple Valley Hwy, Renton, WA 98057.

Presented by Fraggle Rock, Lou Medina and Present Day Tarot.

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Summer is finally here, and the libraries in the Renton region want to help you kick it off right! Whether you’re a kid, teen or adult, we will have fun crafts, cool activities, and awesome prizes! And that’s not all! You can watch the incredible moves of the Fraggle Rock breakdancing crew, get your caricature drawn, make your own tarot card and join your neighbors for a speed-format BookShare. We can’t wait to see you there!

Spanish Story Time

Friday, June 23 and 30, 11am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Family Story Time

Tuesday, June 27, 11am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

The Dancing Princess Musical Show and Ice Cream Social

Wednesday, June 28, 7pm

Presented by Last Leaf Productions.

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Join us for this Russian folktale musical where the stubborn Princess disappears every night and returns with her shoes worn out! Learn where she is going and what she is doing!

Followed by an ice cream social sponsored by the Friends of the Renton Libraries.

Teens

Girls Who Code

Tuesday, June 6, 5-6:30pm

Middle and high school ages.

Girls Who Code is a free after-school club for 6th-12th grade girls to explore coding in a fun and friendly environment. Class is taught by a trained facilitator.

Visit the Girls Who Code web site or contact Jennifer, for more information.

Registration required.

Study Zone

Call library or go on online for current schedule.

Grades K-12.

Drop in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.

Adults

Fingers of Fire Baroque Concert

Thursday, June 1, 7pm

sound|counterpoint, a charming ensemble of late Renaissance to modern music, is joined by Nate Helgeson, principal bassoon of Portland Baroque Orchestra, for a program of daredevil virtuoso masterpieces by some of the finest composers of the Baroque era.

Funded through a generous 4Culture grant.

One-on-One Computer Help

Sunday, June 4 and 18, 2- 3:30pm (Se habla espanol)

Saturday, June 10 and 24, 1-3pm

Have computer or software questions? Get help from KCLS volunteers with computer basics, Microsoft Office, Internet, email and computer learning resources.

Reading Across the Aisle

The Coyote’s Bicycle by Kimball Taylor

Tuesday, June 13, 7pm

Reading Across the Aisle is a unique book club that dares members to read books that may challenge their views, offer a new perspective and provide for spirited discussion.

Worker Retraining Information

Wednesday, June 21, 1pm

Want to explore training while receiving Unemployment Benefits? Stop by the table in the entryway to learn about nearby college programs that can help you upgrade your skill set or transition to another field.

Citizenship Classes

Mondays, 7pm

Learn how to become a US Citizen. Study for your interview. Practice the 100 questions. Practice reading, writing, listening and speaking English.

Talk Time Classes

Saturdays, 10am

Practice speaking English with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world.