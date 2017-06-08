Renton Highlands Library June Events
Renton Highlands Library
2801 NE 10th Street
Renton, WA 98056
425.277.1831
June 2017 Events
Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.
Summer Reading is Almost Here for ALL AGES!
School will soon be out, but summer fun and learning now lasts all summer (June 1–August 31) and for ALL AGES!
Head to KCLS libraries for fun, free events and activities to keep the whole family reading, learning and discovering new interests.
For details, visit any KCLS library or kcls.org.
Summer Reading Program Kick Off
Thursday, June 22, 4pm
Held at the Renton Community Center, 1715 Maple Valley Hwy, Renton, WA 98057.
Presented by Fraggle Rock, Lou Medina and Present Day Tarot.
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Summer is finally here, and the libraries in the Renton region want to help you kick it off right! Whether you’re a kid, teen or adult, we will have fun crafts, cool activities, and awesome prizes! And that’s not all! You can watch the incredible moves of the Fraggle Rock breakdancing crew, get your caricature drawn, make your own tarot card and join your neighbors for a speed-format BookShare. We can’t wait to see you there!
Spanish Story Time
Friday, June 23 and 30, 11am
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
Family Story Time
Tuesday, June 27, 11am
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Stories, songs and fun!
The Dancing Princess Musical Show and Ice Cream Social
Wednesday, June 28, 7pm
Presented by Last Leaf Productions.
Family program, all ages welcome with adult.
Join us for this Russian folktale musical where the stubborn Princess disappears every night and returns with her shoes worn out! Learn where she is going and what she is doing!
Followed by an ice cream social sponsored by the Friends of the Renton Libraries.
Girls Who Code
Tuesday, June 6, 5-6:30pm
Middle and high school ages.
Girls Who Code is a free after-school club for 6th-12th grade girls to explore coding in a fun and friendly environment. Class is taught by a trained facilitator.
Visit the Girls Who Code web site or contact Jennifer, for more information.
Registration required.
Study Zone
Call library or go on online for current schedule.
Grades K-12.
Drop in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.
Fingers of Fire Baroque Concert
Thursday, June 1, 7pm
sound|counterpoint, a charming ensemble of late Renaissance to modern music, is joined by Nate Helgeson, principal bassoon of Portland Baroque Orchestra, for a program of daredevil virtuoso masterpieces by some of the finest composers of the Baroque era.
Funded through a generous 4Culture grant.
One-on-One Computer Help
Sunday, June 4 and 18, 2- 3:30pm (Se habla espanol)
Saturday, June 10 and 24, 1-3pm
Have computer or software questions? Get help from KCLS volunteers with computer basics, Microsoft Office, Internet, email and computer learning resources.
Reading Across the Aisle
The Coyote’s Bicycle by Kimball Taylor
Tuesday, June 13, 7pm
Reading Across the Aisle is a unique book club that dares members to read books that may challenge their views, offer a new perspective and provide for spirited discussion.
Worker Retraining Information
Wednesday, June 21, 1pm
Want to explore training while receiving Unemployment Benefits? Stop by the table in the entryway to learn about nearby college programs that can help you upgrade your skill set or transition to another field.
Citizenship Classes
Mondays, 7pm
Learn how to become a US Citizen. Study for your interview. Practice the 100 questions. Practice reading, writing, listening and speaking English.
Talk Time Classes
Saturdays, 10am
Practice speaking English with other English language learners. Learn about American culture and meet people from around the world.
