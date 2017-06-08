Renton Library June Events

Renton Library

100 Mill Avenue S

Renton, WA 98057

425.226.6043

June 2017 Events

Please click on the links below to view the programs for each age group.

Summer Reading is Almost Here for ALL AGES!

School will soon be out, but summer fun and learning now lasts all summer (June 1–August 31) and for ALL AGES!

Head to KCLS libraries for fun, free events and activities to keep the whole family reading, learning and discovering new interests.

For details, visit any KCLS library or kcls.org.

Children & Families

Big Play Date

Thursday, June 1, 10am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Drop in for interactive, play-centered activities. Enjoy meeting other families and learn how play encourages language skills, social and emotional development.

Reading with Rover

Thursday, June 8, 6pm

For school-age children accompanied by an adult.

Build reading skills and confidence by reading aloud to a certified therapy dog in a welcoming environment. Reading with Rover is a community-based literacy program working with schools and libraries throughout the greater Seattle area.

Space is limited. Sign-in sheet is at the door. No younger siblings.

Early Response

Thursday, June 15, 4pm

Grades 1-12.

Come make a difference by writing emails, postcards and letters to government officials and organizations. The library will provide contact information and the Friends of Renton Libraries will provide mailing material. You can offer your vision for a better world!

Summer Reading Program Kick Off

Thursday, June 22, 4pm

Held at the Renton Community Center, 1715 Maple Valley Hwy, Renton, WA 98057.

Presented by Fraggle Rock, Lou Medina and Present Day Tarot.

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Summer is finally here, and the libraries in the Renton region want to help you kick it off right! Whether you’re a kid, teen or adult, we will have fun crafts, cool activities, and awesome prizes! And that’s not all! You can watch the incredible moves of the Fraggle Rock breakdancing crew, get your caricature drawn, make your own tarot card and join your neighbors for a speed-format BookShare.

A Sing-A-Ling Concert

Tuesday, June 27, 5:30pm

Held at Renton Farmer’s Market at the Piazza, 3rd and Burnett.

Presented by The Harmonica Pocket.

Ages 2 to 5 with adult.

Young children learn important early literacy skills from songs and rhymes. This show is part story time, part hootenanny. Join in the fun and create new lyrics to songs and sing along to children’s books.

Spanish Story Times

Tuesdays, 10:30am

Family program, all ages welcome with adult.

Stories, songs and fun!

Teens

Teen Volunteer Opportunity

Friday, June 2, 3:30-5:30pm

Are you an extravert who loves taking selfies? Then we need you! We’ll have a photoshoot for teens where the pictures we take may be used in the library’s publicity.

You will earn volunteer credit for your participation.

Snacks provided!

Contact Jennifer to register. jwooten@kcls.org

Study Zone

Call library or go on online for current schedule.

Grades K-12.

Drop in for free homework help from trained volunteer tutors.

Adults

Renton Mystery Book Group

The Nightmare by Lars Kepler

Thursday, June 1, 7pm

Employment One on One: Individualized Employment Assistance

Friday, June 2, 2:45pm, 3:30pm and 4:15pm

Your 45-minute appointment with a KCLS volunteer will help you with reworking your Resume, Interview Practice, Job Search or Career Development.

Book an appointment online or by calling the Renton Library, 425.226.6043. Please bring a paper copy of your resume and check in at the Information Desk. Resume typing services not provided.

Writing Workshop Presented in Spanish

Writing Suspenseful Plots

Saturday, June 3, 10:30am

Writing workshops presented in Spanish by author Maria de Lourdes Victoria.

What makes a reader unable to put down a book? How do we write a story that keeps them glued to their seat? In this class, learn to plot a story that moves forward, keeping a tight hold of the reader’s attention. We will learn to create tension and suspense by deconstructing some short stories, and then writing our own hair-raising episodes.

Worker Retraining Information

Wednesday, June 7, 1-3pm

Want to explore training while receiving Unemployment Benefits? Stop by the table in the entryway to learn about nearby college programs that can help you upgrade your skill set or transition to another field.

Renton River Runs Under It Book Club

Astoria by Peter Stark

Thursday, June 15, 7pm

CAREversations: an Event for Family Caregivers

Thursday, June 22, 6pm

Comefor an engaging conversation about family caregiving. Connect with other family caregivers around your table and enjoy complimentary snacks and drinks. A group facilitator will help guide your conversations around such topics as how to build a support network, tips to care for yourself and where to find local resources.

Please register at https://aarptek.aarp.org/workshops/ or by calling AARP at 1.866.740.6947.

Sign Up for ORCA LIFT’s Reduced Fares

Wednesday, June 28, 3:30- 5:30pm

Drop in to register for ORCA LIFT, a reduced fare on area public transit for income-qualified riders, ages 19 and older.

To see if you qualify, check www.orcalift.com or call Multi-Service Center at 253.838.6810. Please bring ID and income verification documents. An Orca-to-Go customer service representative will also be here for seniors, people with disabilities and kids to get a reduced fare pass.

Android Skills Workshops Offered by AARP

Please register for each workshop online at https://aarptek.aarp.org/workshops/ or by calling AARP at 1.866.740.6947.

Intro to Android Smartphones

Beginner Workshop

Friday, June 23, 11am

Are you new to mobile technology, and ready to discover the power of apps? Come for a hands-on workshop covering smartphone skills from Touchscreen Basics, Texting, Taking & Sharing Photos, Downloading Apps, and more.

Beyond the Basics of Android Smartphones

Intermediate Workshop

Friday, June 23, 1:30pm

So you have the essentials down, but you’re ready to take things to the next level. Learn tips and tricks for your Android phone, like how to share your location with friends, control your Smartphone with your voice, edit photos and more! Smartphone experience recommended.

Staying Safe Online with Android Smartphones

Beginner Workshop

Friday, June 23, 3:30pm

If you want to ensure that you’re doing what you can to be SAFE online, then this course is for you. This hands-on smartphone workshop will cover ways to identify and avoid some of the most common online scams.

Homeless Outreach Services

Mondays, 2:30-4:30pm

A case manager from Sound Mental Health will provide one-on-one referral services to those experiencing homelessness. If you are not involved with any other service agency, please drop by Study Room 1 to find out how to get past barriers to finding permanent housing.

Neighborhood Legal Clinics

Tuesdays, 6:30-8:30pm

The King County Bar Association provides free 30-minute consultations with volunteer attorneys to any King County residents with civil legal issues. This clinic location is in partnership with the Loren Miller Bar Association which provides a safe space for clients of color. Attorneys cannot represent clients but can refer to other assistance.

Available by appointment only. Please call 206.267.7070 between 9am and Noon, Tuesday through Thursday, to schedule an appointment.

English as a Second Language (ESL) Classes

Tuesdays and Thursdays through June 22, 12-3pm

Learn English grammar, reading, writing, and conversation skills with an experienced instructor. Classes are free. To join, come to the class and register with the instructor.

Talk Time Classes

Tuesdays, 7pm

Improve your speaking and listening skills in this English conversation group. Learn more about American culture and meet people from around the world.

Free. Registration not required.

RISE Employment Services through Neighborhood House

Thursdays, 3pm

RISE (Resources to Initiate Successful Employment) offers assistance in obtaining employment by providing services such as comprehensive case management, and employment and training assistance. Eligible candidates will have access to bus tickets or gas voucher for appointments, interview clothes and community resource referrals for housing and childcare.

One-on-One Computer Help

Thursdays, 5:30-7:30pm

Have computer or software questions? Get help with computer basics, Microsoft Office, Internet, email and computer learning resources.