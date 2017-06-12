Explore Lake Wilderness Arboretum On Father’s Day Weekend

Join a docent for a guided walk through the gardens, forest, and special areas of interest at Lake Wilderness Arboretum on Saturday, June 17th at 10am. Learn about plants that grow well in the Pacific Northwest, a little about the history of the park, and enjoy this quiet and beautiful refuge as we prepare to welcome the official arrival of summer.

This free walking tour on level gravel pathways will last from 1 to 1½ hours and will start from the gazebo on the Arboretum’s grounds. Lake Wilderness Arboretum is located at 22520 SE 148th St, Maple Valley 98038. For more information go to the arboretum’s website at www.LakeWildernessArboretum.org or call 253.293.5103.