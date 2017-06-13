According to an article in the Renton Historical Quarterly by Tom Monahan, the first African-American miners in the Newcastle coal mines began arriving around 1880, or 15 years following the end of the Civil War. Like most workers migrating west, they came in search of opportunities. This 1880 photo by Mitchell & Smith of Puyallup shows an assemblage of white and black coal miners at the Newcastle mine. However, labor peace in the mines was difficult to maintain. In February 1886, workers at Newcastle struck. The strikers then walked 30 miles south to Franklin and prevailed upon those coal miners to join them in sympathy. The striking miners sought higher wages; an end to company store and saloon monopolies; and the right to board in private residences rather than having to live in company-owned homes and hotel. The strike crumbled three months later. In 1888-1889 another bitter strike broke out, primarily the result of conflicts between two rival unions. One coal miner was killed during that affair and the National Guard was called out. In 1891 the Oregon Improvement Company (OIC), which owned both the Newcastle and Franklin mines, was determined to thwart labor troubles and hatched a new plan. They followed the lead of Northern Pacific Coal Company’s strategy at Roslyn mines in August 1888, by importing cheap black labor from the Midwest. On May 17, 1891, over 500 blacks arrived in Franklin under protection of armed guards. They’d been hired by T.B. Corey, OIC’s superintendent of mines to send a message to striking whites. The next day the Franklin mines opened with all black workers. Tensions rose between black and white miners. A month later a gun battle ensued with over 1,000 rounds exchanged. Two died and four were seriously injured. Yet again the National Guard was deployed. By August of that year, the Knights of Labor union no longer existed at either the Newcastle or Franklin coal mines. This photo #1983.073.1780 comes courtesy of the Renton Historical Museum.