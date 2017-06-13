VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Events
Get Your Tickets Now

Get Your Tickets Now

By VOICE of the Valley
June 13, 2017
55
0
Share:

HeadGames Salon is having a raffle for 6 local charities and also 1 for Wounded Warrior Project. The event ends June 15, with the drawing being held on June 16.

These charities include Creative Arts Center, Puget Sound Goat Rescue, Maple Valley Food Bank, Vine Maple Place, Wings Of Karen and Serenity Equine Rescue. The tickets are $10 for 1 or 4 for $30 or 8 for $50 or if you want to make a donation that’s great too!

The baskets are works of art and filled with haircare, and some contain jewelry, handcrafted here in town and $50 gift certificate for Maple Valley Tattoo And Peircing.

Thank you and KEEP IT LOCAL!

Tagsadultsblack diamondchildrencommunitycovingtoneventsfundraiserhobartking countylocalmaple valleynewsravensdaletahomavoicewashington
Previous Article

Maple Valley Senior News Updated 6-13-17

Next Article

ROCK CREEK BRIDGE CLOSURE ON ROBERTS DRIVE ...

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.