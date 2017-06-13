Get Your Tickets Now

HeadGames Salon is having a raffle for 6 local charities and also 1 for Wounded Warrior Project. The event ends June 15, with the drawing being held on June 16.

These charities include Creative Arts Center, Puget Sound Goat Rescue, Maple Valley Food Bank, Vine Maple Place, Wings Of Karen and Serenity Equine Rescue. The tickets are $10 for 1 or 4 for $30 or 8 for $50 or if you want to make a donation that’s great too!

The baskets are works of art and filled with haircare, and some contain jewelry, handcrafted here in town and $50 gift certificate for Maple Valley Tattoo And Peircing.

Thank you and KEEP IT LOCAL!