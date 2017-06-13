Maple Valley Senior News Updated 6-13-17

th St. in Maple Valley, invites all adults 50+ (regardless of race, religion or culture) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00-2:30. Come and enjoy lunch with us at 12 noon (see details under Menu below). Call 425-432-1272 with any questions or visit our website www.maplevalleycc.org. The Senior Program of Greater Maple Valley Community Center, located at 22010 SE 248St. in Maple Valley, invites all adults 50+ (regardless of race, religion or culture) on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 9:00-2:30. Come and enjoy lunch with us at 12 noon (see details under Menu below).

We would like to offer our sincere thanks to Covington Place Sr. Apts. for their continued support of our programs.

Trips, Classes, Special Events

Payment for all trips is due at time of registration. Cancellations are refunded if seats can be filled; a $5 non-refundable service fee will be applied. Home pick-ups for trips are available for $1 each way inside or outside MV city limits. Trip costs include all Community Center expenses. Please note: if you are just “dropping in” for an activity (like Bingo) and/or a cup of coffee, we ask that you pay a “drop-in” fee of $1 (in the donation box).

PLEASE NOTE: Our Senior Program has free bus tickets for anyone that might have a need. When any car owner renews his tabs, he can check the box to receive transit tickets. If you choose to do this, we would happily take any free tickets as your donation.

Wednesdays, June 7, 14, 21, 28 Divot and Dine – The Greater Maple Valley Community Center is pleased to partner with our next door neighbor, the Lake Wilderness Golf Course, to bring 50+ seniors a very special series of group golf lessons and lunch. Our four-week session of Wednesday classes is offered from 10:30-11:30am. Then we’ll cross the street to the Community Center for a delicious lunch. Clubs are available for use at no extra charge. Space is limited, so sign-up at the front desk early to re-serve your space! $45 pays for all 4 sessions and lunches.

Tuesday, June 20 Smith Tower Observatory – Pioneer Square’s Smith Tower, aka “Seattle’s original skyscraper,” offers a new take on a classic tour, taking visitors into a time when Seattleites were coming to terms with early Prohibition and technology that would soon transform their city. The experience culminates in the Observatory, more than 300 feet up with an impressive 360-degree view of the city. Cost is $38, plus bring money for your lunch. We will leave GMVCC at 9:45am.

Monday, July 3 50+ Book Club – Reading is fun, interesting, and good for you! Join our monthly book club for lively conversation and to meet new people too. Selections will include titles from both fiction and non-fiction. We will meet on the first Monday of each month from 10:00-10:45 am in the GMVCC library. Cost is just $1, and you will be responsible for getting your own copy of the book. This month we will be discussing Hillbilly Elegy, by J.D. Vance. Plan to join us!

Thursday, July 6 Muckleshoot Bingo – Back by popular demand! We have had at least one winner on both previous trips, so let’s keep the streak alive! The session warm-up begins at 11:45, so we will leave the Center at 10:45 to give you time to get settled in with a snack and your game cards or machine. Cost for this trip is $21, plus you will need to pay $7-$20 (depending on what you choose to play) for your session when you get there. Food and drink are available for purchase at break time during the session. You must bring photo ID to play. Sign up at the front desk!

Cell Phone Drop Off – Drop off your old cell phones here to be distributed to US military as well as people in general disaster areas. This is part of the “Phones for Soldiers” Program. More information can be found at www.cellphonesforsoldiers.com.

Eye Glass Drop Off – Drop off old prescription glasses here for the Lions Club to refurbish and redistribute to those who need them.

Computer Assistance – Volunteer, Curtis Patterson, specializes in working with senior citizens and provides free, caring, patient, one-on-one computer assistance including repairs, upgrades, diagnostics, tutoring, virus/spyware cleaning, and more. PC and Android are his specialty, but Curtis is willing attempt to help with Apple products as well. Call us at 425-432-1272 to arrange and appointment. Age requirement is 50+. Mon., Thurs., and Fri. at 9 a.m. Walking Group – Meeting in the Center’s lobby each Monday, Thursday, and Friday at 9:00 am, we will walk on the Lake Wilderness Trail as a group. Everyone walks at his or her own pace; distances will be loosely marked. Bring your water, your coffee, your leashed pup (with waste bags), or a 2-legged walking buddy. Tracy or Jamie will accompany you on each outing, rain or shine. This is a drop-in activity; no need to call ahead. Please check in with Tracy or Jamie before starting. Cost: $1 to support on-going GMVCC Health and Wellness programs.

Mon., Wed., and Fri. at 9:30-10:30 “Aging Well Yoga” Candi will help you gently increase strength, flexibility, posture and balance. Everyone will be working at their own pace. 4-class punch card is $23; 8- class punch card is $44; 12-class punch card is $60; drop in rate is $6. No reservations are necessary; pay in class. This class is held in “The Den.” Call with any questions.

Mon., Wed. and Fri. at 10:30 Fall-Prevention Exercise. “The Fall Stop…Move Strong” exercise program was designed specifically to improve balance and strength. It is a series of 3 different 12-minute sessions. Exercise is each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10:30. This is free and no sign-up is necessary. Please note, no exercise on party days.

Weds. at 2:30 Adult Line Dancing Join Janie to learn the joys of Line Dancing. Good fitness and fun all at the same time. Wear light-weight comfortable clothes and leather-soled shoes (or shoes that are conducive to dancing). Bring your own water bottle. Cost is $5 for drop-ins or $50 for a pre-paid ticket good for 11 classes. Call 425-432-1272 to learn more.

Fris. at 1:00 Painting

Calling all painters (all mediums) to come in to our main hall to paint, socialize, and offer artistic “suggestions” each Fri from 1:00-4:00. Absolutely no experience is necessary; all levels of ability are welcome. Suggested donation $1. Tables and space to spread out is available, however, there are no easels for use. No preregistration required. $1 to participate.

SOCIALS & GAMES

Suggested donation of $1 for Ping Pong and other games (Bingo times might vary because of holidays and parties.)

Mons. – Bingo at 11:00; Pinochle, Phase 10, and games at 12:30; Ping Pong 12:30-4:00

Weds. – 2nd & 4th Weds Quilting & Sewing at 10:45 (in the Den); Bingo at 11:00, Pinochle, Phase 10, and games at 12:30

Fris. – Bingo at 11:00, Painting at 1:00; Ping Pong 1-3:30, Pinochle, Phase 10, and games at 12:30

MENU

Lunch served each Mon., Wed., Fri., at 12:00. For those age 60+ registered with ADS (Aging & Disability Services) living in King County there is a suggested donation of $3. For all others there is a $6 fee. PLEASE NOTE: all menus are subject to availability of food items. Milk, coffee and tea are available for all lunches.

Wed., June 14: Pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, strawberries, vanilla parfait, milk

Fri., June 16: Spaghetti, green salad, milk

Mon., June 19: Macaroni and cheese, mixed veggies, mixed berries, milk

Wed., June 21: Taco salad, tortilla chips, pineapple and blueberries, milk

Fri., June 23: Spaghetti, green salad, milk

NEED A RIDE?

Dial-a-Ride. Due to a lack of funding, we are sorry to say that we are no longer able to offer this service. See “Volunteer Transportation” below for rides to medical appointments.

The Community Center Shuttle –Mon, Wed, and Fri between 9:00 am and 3pm provides rides to the Center for Programs and lunch. Van rides are $1 each way within our transportation boundaries. Call 425-432-1272 for availability at least 24 hours in advance. $20 bus passes (good for 20 rides) are available.

Volunteer Transportation– Need a ride to a medical appointment? Call Tracy at 425-432-1272 to arrange a FREE ride. This Volunteer Program is now in need of drivers. If you think you would like to help seniors get to medical appointments please call the above number to volunteer.

Please take note: call us with your transportation needs at least one week ahead of your appointment.

HEALTH AND WELLNESS

Foot Care Call for an appointment. “Karen’s Foot Care” is offered on the 1st & 3rd Friday of each month and the 3rd Thurs. Price is $27. Please call to make an appointment. Scholarships are available for those with limited income.

Fri: Blood Pressure Check: 1st and 3rd Fridays between 10:30 and 11:00.

SERVICES

Meals on Wheels (by application only). Applications must be obtained from and submitted to Seattle Senior Services (call 206-448-5767 or www.seniorservices.org). A new, expanded menu is now available.

Information and Referral Our knowledgeable staff is available to answer your questions and assist you in finding in-home care, financial assistance, senior housing, nutrition options, and transportation alternatives.

Free Pet Food for low-income seniors.

Free Walking Aids & Bathroom Equipment (call for current items)

VOLUNTEERS NEEDED AT GMVCC – The Greater Maple Valley Community Center (GMVCC) is looking for people-friendly volunteers to have a fun experience while giving back to the people of Maple Valley. Currently, we are looking for fill-in Front Desk Assistance. For more information on the Front Desk position, contact Stephanie at stephb@maplevalleycc.org. Application and background check required. Check out our website www.maplevalleycc.org for more information on what the Center has to offer.