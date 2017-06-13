Police News Updated 6-13-17

Black Diamond

On May 29 at 4:23 p.m. on the 28400 block of 239th Pl. SE, an officer observed an occupied stolen vehicle, and was able to place two suspects in custody. The vehicle was impounded and both suspects booked into the King County Jail on numerous felony charges.

On May 24 at 7:15 a.m. on the 23600 block of Roberts Dr., an officer was contacted by a construction employee who advised there was an unknown male subject sleeping in an excavator on the construction site. An area check was done after the officers arrived, however the subject was not located.

On Tuesday, 05/23/2017 at 2:55 a.m. on the 26800 block of Maple Valley Hwy., officers stopped a vehicle for a speed violation. Upon investigation, it was discovered that the vehicle was stolen. The driver was arrested for possession of a stolen motor vehicle, and the passenger arrested on an unrelated warrant.

Covington

On May 23 at 1:08 p.m. on the 16700 block of 272nd St., a mother was observed nodding off or sleeping in a business while a one year old child was in a shopping cart. Earlier the female was observed driving all over the road and onto some grass. Upon contact, the female stated she was tired and that her husband was unable to come pick her up. The husband was contacted and told to pick his wife and child up now. Arriving in a short time, the male said the female was a recovering drug addict. The male took the female and baby and departed.

On May 20 at 1 p.m. on the 17400 block of SE 270th Pl., a known female, who had been trespassed several months before, was observed in a business concealing items. Check of the female revealed she had three warrants for theft in several cities. The female stated she ingested some heroin, however, after a few hours of observation, there were no symptoms. Due to high call volumes, the officer had to leave and was unable to return to pick her up. The case was forwarded to the prosecutor with charges for the female being Criminal Trespass, 1st degree, and Obstructing a Law Enforcement Officer.

On May 16 at 6:53 p.m. on the 17000 block of SE 270th Pl., officers were dispatched to a shoplift in progress. One male and two females were concealing merchandise. One female was contacted and began texting until the phone was taken away. The other two were also contacted. Check of the second female revealed she had a felony for Escape community custody. The male was found to have multiple pieces of merchandise hidden on his person. All three were trespassed from all the chain department stores. The second female was booked into SCORE (South Correctional Entity) for her warrant and the other two released.

King County

On May 27 at 11:26 p.m. on the 28100 block of Retreat/Kanaskat Rd., a resident heard a loud bang and upon investigation, it was found that a vehicle had collided with her fence. A male was observed in the vehicle, which was stuck against the fence even though the male attempted to back out. At one point, the driver left on foot, but before leaving he was photographed with a digital camera. Search of the male on the ground as well as with Guardian One ended with negative results. Inside the vehicle was an open beer bottle as well as medicine pill bottle. The vehicle was impounded.

On May 25 at 9:13p.m. in the area of 140th Ave. SE and SE 192nd St., a motorcyclist was heard revving his bike at a high rate of speed before being observed traveling at a high rate of speed on his bike. After the driver was observed making use of the left turn lane to pass motorists, the deputy shut down the pursuit.

On May 25 at 8:55 p.m. in the area of SE Jones Rd. and SE Renton/Maple Valley Rd., deputies were dispatched to a one vehicle collision into a ditch. Upon contact, the male driver stated he had too much to drink. It appeared he drove his vehicle onto a concrete curb before striking a guard rail and metal street sign and then going into the ditch. The male did not perform some of the Field Sobriety tests due to his inability to follow directions and safety concerns, as he was not steady on his feet. Breath samples were .141/.142. The male was booked into King County Jail for investigation of DUI and his vehicle impounded.

On May 25 at 5 a.m. on the 18500 block of 196th Ave. SE, a motorcycle was observed passing a vehicle in a no passing zone. The driver maintained his speed, but did not appear to be eluding the deputy, however, due to his speed, the pursuit was ended.

On May 23 between 8 p.m. and 11 a.m. of May 24 on the 18500 block of 131st Ave. SE, a resident found her vehicle with a door window broken out, however, there were no missing items.

On May 23 at 2:17 p.m. on the 14800 block of SE 179th St., deputies were dispatched to a verbal domestic violence. Upon arrival, it was determined that no crime had been committed, however, it was found that the male had warrants – Theft, 3rd degree, and Obstruction/Ignition Interlock Device Violation. The male was booked into the Regional Justice Center on his warrants.

Maple Valley

On May 23 at 6:35 p.m. on the 25200 block of Lake Wilderness Country Club Dr., a vehicle was observed parked on the shoulder of the road as well as partially on a sidewalk with an occupant reclined in the passenger seat. Another male was observed going house to house ringing the doorbells. Upon contact, the male stated he was looking for work painting house numbers on the curb. The male had a non-extraditable felony warrant out of another state. Check of the passenger revealed a non-extraditable warrant with a different first name. The male stated that was his son. Both males were released with a warning about soliciting. Later it was discovered the passenger had lied and he had multiple non-extraditable warrants including one out of another state. Both males were convicted felons.

On May 20 at 3 p.m. on the 26900 block of Maple Valley/Black Diamond Rd. SE, a female was reported as unconscious in a vehicle in a business parking lot. Upon arrival, a known female was observed in the vehicle unresponsive. A very strong odor of intoxicants was detected, however, there were no open bottles seen in the vehicle. Just before being transported to a local medical center for treatment, she responded, but was unable to speak or tell how much alcohol she had consumed.

On May 19 at 10:20 a.m. in the area of SE 276th St., and 238th Ave. SE, a female went to her ex-husband’s house in an effort to talk to him about their divorce judgement. When she attempted to enter, the male blocked her from coming in. As she was leaving in her vehicle, she was contacted and following an investigation, the incident was determined to be a civil matter between the two. The female was cited for driving with a suspended license and no interlock device. Her vehicle was impounded.

SCORE – South Correctional Entity

VUCSA – Violation of the Uniform Controlled Substance Act

VUFA – Violation Uniform Firearms Act

UPFA – Unlawful Possession of a Firearm

FTA – Failure to appear

NVOL – No Valid Operator’s License

NOI – Notice of Infraction

NCO – No Contact Order

DRE – Drug Recognition Expert

TMVWOP – Taking Motor Vehicle without Permission

HBD – Had Been Drinking

POE – Point of entry

SAR – Search and Rescue

CCP – Concealed Carry Permit

CPL – Concealed Pistol License

CT 1DG – Criminal Trespass, 1st degree