Welcome Back Class of ’77!

The Tahoma High School Class of 1977 will be gathering June 24th, 2017 in Maple Valley to celebrate its 40th reunion. The schedule of events is as follows: 2-4 p.m. – Teacher Social and Maple Valley Museum tour at the old Maple Valley Grade School (near the former bus garage); 4-6 p.m. – Cocktail Hour at DaVine Wine and Whiskey Bar in Wilderness Village; Dinner and Program at the Cedar River Grange #534 from 6-10 p.m.

Attn. Teachers: Please join us! We would love to see you at the afternoon social, even if you did not teach us in the old grade school (But Mr. Benedetti, Mr. Connor, Mr. Marshall and Mrs. Houk, we would especially love to see you there!), or even if you did not teach our class but know some of us.

Attn. Classmates: There is still time to register! Tickets are $50/person and include drink tickets and a buffet dinner; registration is required for this event. Busy that night? Feel free to attend one or both earlier events. No registration is necessary, but RSVPs are appreciated.

To RSVP for the Teacher Social and/or Cocktail hour, to register for the main event, or for more information, contact Lori Karpen Gogerty (206) 450-9545 or Heidi Beck (425) 306-8045. Hope to see you there and remember, ’77 Rules!