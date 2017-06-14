City Of Maple Valley Celebrating 20 Years Of Progress And Service

The City of Maple Valley turns 20 this year! Exciting times are upon us! We turn 20 years old this year…well, we as in the City of Maple Valley. Council and Staff are hard at work planning fun-filled activities throughout the year culminating with the Town Hall Meeting/Birthday Celebration scheduled for Monday, August 28, 2017 at the Lake Wilderness Lodge and Park. More details to come about the celebration and activities planned between now and then.

A little bit of history, in the summer of 1997 the City held its first Town Hall Meeting. The information gained from the citizens of Maple Valley at that time provided the genesis for the City’s vision statement adopted by Council in December 1997; through the years, it has grown and evolved much like the community to what it is today. That guiding vision is:

Maple Valley will work as a community to provide a safe, aesthetically pleasing city that operates in harmony with its natural environment, rural history, and provides multi-generational opportunities for economic growth, community involvement, recreational activities, and cultural expression. Our city will be a regional focus for health, business, good government, and education, and will provide opportunities for regular interaction in all spheres of human endeavor with our neighbor communities and visitors from outside our region. We will make this possible with a vital economic base, a multi-faceted transportation network, and an emphasis on the quality of life for our residents.

For more information, see the City of Maple Valley’s 20th Birthday page on the website at http://www.maplevalleywa.gov/20th