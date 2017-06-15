VOICE of the Valley

WSP Seeking Witnesses To An Injury Hit and Run Collision

By VOICE of the Valley
June 15, 2017
King County: At approximately 4:48am, June 15, a 2001 Chrysler Town and Country van was traveling SB I-5 just south of the convention center.

This vehicle made a lane change and struck the rear end of a semi-trailer that was also traveling SB I-5. The van then struck the barrier and rolled onto its side which resulted in the driver sustaining a broken arm and other possible injuries.

The semi continued south without stopping. The Seattle Fire Department did an outstanding job extricating the driver and transporting him to Harborview.

The Washington State Patrol is seeking any witnesses to this collision along with any identifying information for the semi. Please call the tip line at (425) 401-7741.

