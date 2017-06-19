Art Gallery Opening Night at the Creative Arts Center Featuring art of Nancy Ziegler

The Maple Valley Creative Arts Council invites everyone to the opening night artist’s reception for Nancy Ziegler, Saturday, July 8th 2017, 1:00 – 3:00 PM.

The reception is free, family friendly, and open to all! Light refreshments will be served, including wine and cheese.

There will be live music performed by classical guitarist Andrew Beers. He will perform works of York, Villalobos, JS Bach, Tarrega, Barrios, Johansen, Brower, Giuliani, Paganini and more. Come and be part of this celebration!

Location: 23220 Maple Valley -Black Diamond Rd.SE, Suite 15, Maple Valley, WA 98038