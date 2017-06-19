Black Diamond Senior News Updated 6-20-17

All senior programs are located at the Black Diamond Community Center, located at 31605 Third Ave (SR 169) in Black Diamond. For questions, reservations, or appointments, call Cheryl, Leslie, or Irene at 360-886-1011.

June 23rd – Friday – Luau Pig Roast Dinner Fundraiser, 6p.m.-9p.m., purchase tickets in advance, $30 each.

June 29th – Thursday – Dance with Patty’s Band “Travelin’ Four,” 10:30a.m.-1p.m, lunch is $3.

July 6th – Thursday – Fourth of July Dance with Stan’s Band “Diamonds in the Rough,” 10:30a.m.-1p.m., lunch is $3.

July 20th – Thursday – Foot Care appointments with Karen Poppleton, 9a.m.-4p.m., $25 each.

July 20th – Thursday – Dance with Stan’s Band “Diamonds in the Rough,” 10:30a.m.-1p.m., lunch is $3.

Senior Activities

Senior Congregate Meals -Tuesdays and Thursdays – served at noon, social hour begins at 11a.m., $3 suggested donation.

Play Pool with Chuck – Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9:30-11:30a.m.

Pinochle with Clayton – Tuesdays 12:45pm to 2:15p.m.

B-I-N-G-O with Gary – Thursdays at 1p.m. – after lunch.

Take Pounds Off Sensibly (TOPS) meets Fridays 9a.m.-11a.m.

Bridge with Jack – Interested in playing Bridge Wednesday afternoons? Call us at 360-886-1011 to get your name on the list so we can get a group started.

Please donate your old eyeglasses!

Do you have old pairs of eyeglasses you no longer use? The Enumclaw Lions Club has an eyeglasses donation box at the Black Diamond Community Center. Together we are collecting clean and gently used eyeglasses for people in remote areas of developing countries. The glasses will be examined and packaged by volunteer eye doctors who will sort them for the different prescription needs. This is an easy and wonderful opportunity for you to donate to a much needed cause. The Black Diamond Community Center is located at 31605 Third Ave (SR 169) in Black Diamond. The Community Center is open Monday thru Thursday, 9am to 4pm.

Senior Health and Fitness

BD Walk & Talk – Mondays & Wednesdays. Group meets at BDCC at 7:30AM. Walk around Black Diamond on Mondays, and off to the Wilderness trail on Wednesdays!

TOPS – Take off Pounds Sensibly – Fridays at 9AM in the BDCC Pool Room ~

Lose weight and make new friends with this great support group!

Nutrition Lunch – Congregate Meal served Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon. Suggested donation is $3. Social gathering starts at 11AM. Some lunches are special events that require reservations. Be sure to check the dates above for those parties.

Blood Pressure – Come get your blood pressure checked every Thursday from 11:30a.m. to noon by volunteers from the Black Diamond Fire Department.

Diabetic Shoe Fittings – Are you in need of or interested in getting diabetic shoes? Appointments with representatives from Priority Footwear are available. Call 360-886-1011 for information.

Foot Care – Third Thursday of every month, with Karen Poppleton, for only $25!!! Appointments available 9a.m.-4p.m., call 360-886-1011 to make your appointment!

Special Services for Seniors

Wheel Chairs, Walkers & Canes – These are available for your use. Please donate any clean items you no longer use.

Free Pet Food – Once a month for low-income seniors. Sponsored by the Humane Society. Come by the Black Diamond Community Center to fill out an application. This service is available at the end of each month.

Need transportation for appointments? Please call Senior Services / Sound Generations Volunteer Transportation Program at 206-448-5740 or King County Metro Access Service at 1-800-770-1999.

Food Bank Hours are Monday thru Thursday 9a.m.-4p.m., Friday by appointment only. Call 360-886-1011 to make appointments.