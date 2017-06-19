Cameron Masters Earns Eagle Scout Award

Cameron Masters, age 17, earned the rank of Eagle Scout following completion of his board of review on May 22, 2017. He is the son of Jeff and Stephanie Masters of Maple Valley.

Cameron is a member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 711, led by Scoutmaster Wayne Dimmig and sponsored by Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church, also in Maple Valley.

Cameron has been in scouting for ten years, starting in Cub Scout Pack 711 where he earned the highest award of Arrow of Light. In Boy Scouts, Cameron has held the positions of Patrol Leader, Assistant Senior Patrol Leader and Senior Patrol Leader.

In order to attain the rank of Eagle Scout, Cameron had to earn 21 merit badges and show leadership by planning, developing and completing a community service project.

Cameron’s Eagle Scout service project was to lead the construction of a kiosk to display a course map at hole #1 at the new Gaffney’s Grove Disc Golf Course at Lake Wilderness Park. Among his scouting achievements, Cameron has twice attended the Philmont Scout Ranch national High Adventure Base in Cimarron, New Mexico, going on approximately 80 mile backpacking treks in the southern Rocky Mountain wilderness.

Cameron will be a senior this fall at Tahoma High School where he is a member of the baseball and football teams, sports medicine club and National Honor Society. Cameron has been a council leader at the high school leadership retreat and is a Bear Crew leader.

Cameron plans to attend college to study engineering following graduation. A Court of Honor to celebrate Cameron’s achievement will be held at a future date.