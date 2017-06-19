Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series Divisional Coming to Pacific Raceways

This weekend June 22nd to 25th the drag racing action of the Lucas Oil Drag Racing Series once again is headed to the Northwest. Pacific Raceways will host the three-day racing event this year presented by Les Schwab.

The racing weekend event includes such classes as Competition Eliminator, Super Stock, Super Street, Stock, Super Comp, Super Gas and the Pro and Super Pro cars and motorcycles from in and around the Northwest and Canada.

Local drivers will also be in competition for the three days of exciting drag racing. Gates open each day at 7 AM with qualifying beginning at 9:30 AM. Comp classes qualify at 12:30 PM and at 3:30 PM on Friday and Saturday.

Tickets are $20 for adults all three days. Children 6-12 are $5 each day. Kids 5 and under are free with a paid adult. Thursday is a Test and Tune to start the weekend. Make your plans for another action packed NHRA drag racing weekend as the Lucas Oil Divisional makes a stop in the beautiful Northwest and Pacific Raceways.

Need more information on this race, or the remainder of the 2017 racing season then check out their site at www.pacificraceways.com.