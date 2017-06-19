Police News Updated 6-20-17

Black Diamond

On June 6 at approximately 9:11 p.m. 25000 block of Summit Ave., officers received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle. Officers arrived and located the vehicle parked in front of a residence. Officers contacted the driver, who was visiting his sister at the residence.

***

On June 5 at 10:25 p.m. on the 31500 block of Lake Sawyer Rd., officers contacted the occupants of a parked vehicle. Upon investigation, it was discovered that both were minors under the influence of marijuana. The individuals’ parents were contacted to come to the scene to pick them up.

***

On June 4 at approximately 4:07 p.m. on the 31500 block of Lake Sawyer Rd., officers received a call regarding a suspicious vehicle. Radio advised that an anonymous person called 911 to report that it appeared the juveniles inside the parked vehicle were smoking drugs. Officers arrived at the parking lot and found that the vehicle was no longer there.

Covington

On June 2 at 1 p.m. on the 2700 block of 185th Ave. SE, it was reported that a male left his phone in his unlocked vehicle while he went into a business. When he got home, he noticed his phone was missing. He tracked his phone to a couple of various locations, however the phone was not located.

***

On May 27 at 3:21 p.m. in the area of SE 271st Pl. and 195th Pl SE, a driver was observed not wearing a seatbelt. Upon contact, the male driver did not have his license on his person and claimed to have left it in his wallet at home. After giving a false name, the driver came up with his wallet and ID. Check of the male revealed he had a felony warrant for Possession of Stolen Vehicle, and two misdemeanor warrants for DUI and Driving While License Suspended, 2nd degree. The male was booked into King County Jail on his warrants and his vehicle impounded.

***

On May 27 at 6 p.m. on the 17400 block of SE 272nd St., two people were observed sleeping in a vehicle on a business parking lot. A flashlight was strapped to the steering wheel and a coloring book in the male’s lap. After being awakened, both male and female stated they were between homes. They were identified by their State ID cards. The male had a warrant for Criminal Solicitation and was booked into King County Jail on his warrant.

King County

On June 5 at 1:30 p.m. on the 14000 block of SE Petrovitsky Rd., a male parked his scooter in a business parking lot and when he returned, the scooter was missing.

***

On June 4 at 11:36 p.m. in the area of SE Petrovitsky Rd. and 157th Ave. SE, as a vehicle approached a patrol vehicle, the driver, who was driving at a high rate of speed, flashed his lights on and off several times. After allowing the vehicle to pass, the deputy pulled in behind the vehicle and observed the tags were expired. Upon contact, the male driver handed the deputy a print out from the Department of Licensing showing he had applied for a new ID card. Check of the male revealed he had felony and misdemeanor warrants – Possession of a Stolen Vehicle and the other not confirmed. The passenger stated he could not drive the vehicle or take the dog that was in the vehicle. A friend was contacted to take the vehicle and dog. The male driver was booked into King County Jail on his felony warrant.

***

On June 3 at 12:36 a.m. in the area of SE 256th and 168th SE, a driver was observed drifting over the fog line a few times. Upon contact, two females were observed in the back seat. The driver stated he had a bag of snacks that he was eating while driving. Check of the male revealed he had a felony warrant for Contempt. Search of the male revealed a set of brass knuckles in his pocket. The male was booked into King County Jail on his warrant.

***

On June 2 between 5 p.m. and 5:45 a.m. of June 4 on the 23000 block of SE 216th Way, deputies were alerted that gates to a business had been broken and were standing open. Upon arrival, two sets of gates had been rammed and driven through. Suspect(s) prowled three vehicles, damaging the vehicles and stealing tools. A stolen heavily damaged front-end van was observed being driven in a neighborhood. As a deputy attempted to stop the driver, the driver fled at a high rate of speed. After driving through a field and crashing into some bushes next to a house, the driver exited the van and ran into the nearby woods. K9 located the male, who was booked into King County Jail for investigation of Eluding and Possession of a Stolen Motor Vehicle.

***

On June 1 at 5:14 a.m. on the 17000 block of SE 224th St., a vehicle was observed parked in front of a no parking sign. The unoccupied vehicle had some clothing inside, along with a camera. Upon contact with the owner, it was revealed that a relative had borrowed the vehicle and not returned it. The relative was known to park the vehicle and sleep in the woods. Check of the area ended with negative results in locating the male.

***

On June 1 at midnight on the 17600 block of 134th Ave. SE, two males were observed near a vehicle when the alarm went off and they left the scene. A window was broken out of the vehicle with a bag containing window samples found on the ground near the back. The only missing item was a tub of brochures and advertisements.

Maple Valley

On May 28 at 12:42 a.m. on the 23700 block of Witte Rd. SE, two males were observed operating a scissor lift on a roadway. When questioned what they were doing, they stated the found the lift on the road in a bike lane. They stated they had left a business and were walking home when they saw the lift. A parent came and picked them up.

***

On May 27 at 1:55 a.m. in the area of SR 169 and SE 237th St., two male drivers were contacted for trying to cut in front of each other and then swerving into each other’s lane. Upon contact, the first male stated the other male was his friend and they were heading home. A strong odor of alcohol could be detected coming from the vehicle although he denied drinking. The male handed the officer his Instruction Permit. The passenger did not have a license either. The friend male and his passenger were observed hopping in the back seat of their vehicle and when contacted said a relative was driving and went to get something. The male did not have a driver’s license and a calculation of his age was 14 years old. After the first male failed the Field Sobriety Tests, he gave two breath samples of .201/.211. He was released pending filing of charges for DUI. Recommended charges for the parent who allowed the first male to drive the vehicle with a permit was Allow unauthorized person to drive. The friend was recommended for charges of No Valid Operator’s License without ID to the juvenile prosecutor. Both vehicles were impounded and juveniles released to parents.

***

On May 25 at 2:43 a.m. in the area of Witte Rd. SE and SR 169, a vehicle was observed with a badly cracked windshield and the rear license plate unreadable with no tabs. Upon contact, the male stated he did not have a license or other paperwork, but he did give the officer an expired ID card. Check of the male revealed he had a suspended since 2015 for failing to appear for unpaid ticket. The vehicle was impounded and the male released pending filing of charges for Driving While License Suspended, 3rd degree.

###

