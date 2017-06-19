Pride Parade Set for June 25 Is ‘Indivisible’

Pride Month was first recognized nationally in 1999 when President Bill Clinton issued a proclamation addressing recognition of pride concerns.

Seattle Pride Parade, now in its 43rd year, is one of the largest in the country, second to Chicago’s crusade. Seattle’s event begins at 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, June 25 on Fourth Avenue.

Its theme this year is “Indivisible,” with further clarification that indivisible is “The core principle of our country. We are stronger together. Inclusion makes us stronger.”

The parade is expected to last about 2 ½ hours. It ends at Second Avenue and Denny Way near Seattle Center. The announcer’s booth is located at Westlake Park on Fourth Avenue.

Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in Maple Valley is seeking volunteers to transport (at 10:35 a.m.) parade participants from the church grounds on SE 216th to Tukwila Light Rail Station. Official parade start time is 11:00 a.m. The church also needs volunteers for pick up in Tukwila and rides back home. Those who would like to participate or to volunteer can contact the SVLC main office at 425-432-1373.