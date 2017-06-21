Man stabs mom in Shoreline

Police received a 911 call just before 1230pm from a house in the 2100 block of N156th St. The caller said someone was in his house that he didn’t know but refused to answer questions from the call receiver.

When police arrived they were met at the front door by a 34 year old man who was holding two knives and was covered in blood. Deputies told the man to drop the knives and then detained him while they searched the house.

Inside the house, deputies found a 65 year old woman who had been stabbed multiple times. She told police her son had stabbed her. Police determined there had been no intruder.

The woman was taken to Harborview with life threatening injuries. The suspect will be booked later today into the King County Jail. Charges will be determined by the prosecutor’s office.

(C17030705)