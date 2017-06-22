VOICE of the Valley

Coming heat wave raises fire danger rating in eastern Washington

By VOICE of the Valley
June 22, 2017
The Washington State Department of Natural Resources increased fire danger ratings across eastern Washington today, Thursday, June 22.

A dry, cold front is expected to increase temperatures, lower humidity and increase winds across the region through the evening of Tuesday, June 27. These conditions heighten the risk for wildfires and create challenges for initial attack firefighters.

 

The following changes are effective today:

  • Fire Danger Rating increased to Moderate in every county east of the Cascades.
  • All DNR issued burn permits are suspended for Douglas, Kittitas, Grant, Adams, Whitman, Asotin, Garfield, Columbia, Yakima, Klickitat and Walla Walla counties.
  • Written burn permits are required in Spokane, Lincoln, Okanogan, Ferry, Pend Oreille and Stevens County outside of Fire District 1 & 2

Campfires are allowed in designated campgrounds.  Always check with campground hosts before lighting a campfire.

 

Daily updates on burn restrictions and Industrial Fire Precaution Levels are available at 1-800-323-BURN or on the Fire Danger and Outdoor Burning risk map at https://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/firedanger/ and Industrial Fire Precaution Levels maphttps://fortress.wa.gov/dnr/protection/ifpl/

 

