WSP Seeking Information About Another Shots Fired Investigation

The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating a shots fired incident in which an SUV was struck in the right rear.

This incident occurred on June 16, 2017 at approximately 10:20pm, EB I-90 in the area of milepost 19 which is just east of Issaquah.

The victim SUV was traveling eastbound I-90 and was struck once by a bullet. The occupants all heard a loud noise and assumed that it was a rock that had struck the vehicle. Upon arriving at the Snoqualmie Casino they noticed that there was a bullet hole in the right rear of the SUV at which time they called the WSP.

Trooper Marcus Sanchez contacted the victim, took statements, recovered on bullet from the rear of the vehicle and examined the bullet hole. Trooper Sanchez came to the conclusion that the trajectory was downward leading him to believe the bullet was fired from a location on the south side of I-90 and not from a vehicle on the freeway. Trails are located in this area which would give access to whoever fired this bullet.

WSP detectives are seeking any information that can help identify the suspect or vehicle associated with the suspect that may have been parked in the area. Please contact Detective Ruth Medeiros at (425) 401-7719 or by email at ruth.medeiros@wsp.wa.gov.