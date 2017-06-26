Departing Words From One Of Our Own

Editor, the VOICE and Dear Future Maple Vallians:

As I prepare to move from this great little city I thought I would explain to those coming in what they can expect. Maple Valley gets into your blood. Whether you are “an old-timer” or recent transplant, you can’t help but feel a sense of ownership. With that you’ll see incredible passion on every side of every issue. But it’s because everyone cares so much. There is apathy, like anywhere, but the passionate more than make up for it. You’ll need to have a thick skin. Whether it’s at a City Meeting, a school’s parent group meeting, sign waving, or community Facebook page, people use their voices.

Fireworks, school policies, politics, parks… Nothing is too big or too small. Maple Valley is a city of volunteers and incredible generosity. From large chain stores like Fred Meyer to small franchised stores like Grocery Outlet and Johnsons Do-It Center to Shawn’s Meats and Crown Donuts. And the families… The generosity the families show shines through. Giving extra for those that can’t afford a yearbook or PTO membership or go to Camp Casey. Supporting our troops, men and women that throw themselves into danger as police and fire fighters, that save lives as EMT’s.

See a need? Well find a way to fill it. You won’t lack for support. Backpack Buddies gives food to those kids in need over the weekend. Homeless food and supply drives. Blue Stripe your car. Sunshine Kitchen fund for kids in need of school lunch money. Vine Maple Place for getting a start as a single family.

All of that is out of the hearts of Maple Valley residents. And that is just the beginning. Teachers that care, not just about their students education but their community contributions and hearts. About their families. A school district truly trying to do it’s best. Facebook community groups diving in to find a lost dog. Or replenish a family devastated by mudslide. It isn’t a small town anymore but it clings to that ideology. That’s what matters. So let the best parts of yourself jump in. Enrich and be enriched by this amazing place. Take time to enjoy the local shops. Talk to Shawn at Shawn’s Meats and LEARN what makes the selection there so very different. Get some produce (year round delivery!) at Foley’s. Just step outside your comfort zone. I love you, Maple Valley. I’m going to miss you.

Nikki Arnold