Donations Are Appreicated

Editor, the VOICE:

Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services helps families who live in Black Diamond, Covington, Hobart, Maple Valley, Ravensdale, and within the boundaries of the Tahoma School District. In April 2017, over 66,000 pounds of food was distributed to our neighbors in need, serving about 250 families each week. We were also able to help households with utility disconnect notices, and eviction notices.

The generous support of our community makes it possible for us to help with these basic needs in our area. We extend heartfelt thanks to all our donors, including many who gave anonymously.

Special thanks to the following business who give to our agency on a weekly basis: Fairwood Albertsons, Covington Costco, MV Fred Meyer, MV Grocery Outlet, Maple Valley QFC, Fairwood Safeway, and Oroweat Bakery Outlet.

Supporting Churches: New Community Church, Taylor Creek Church, Maple Valley Presbyterian, St. George Episcopal, and Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church.

Donations: Gary & Anne Marie Hodge, Charles Benedict, Mary Porterfield, Daniel & Donna Nichols, Clifford & Sharon Bartlett, Kenneth Helfenstein, Debra Merlini, Michael & Josette Hertel, Emogene Lortie, Craig & Tina Flintoff, Albert Belcher, Connie Edson, Richard Vaughn, Sharon’s Errands & More, Dennis Stumpp, Cheryl Pederson, Layne & Claudia Barnes, P.M. Paulina Becker, Patricia Dowd, Joseph & Christina Grachek, Alicia Hotchkiss, Roger & Cynthia Williams, Donald & Kathryn Fadden, Robert & Lois Greenside, Nancy Caldron, Gary & Teresa Frashefski, James & Marcia Odell, Judith Stell Lemmel, Scott & Cynthia Keaton, Janice & Peter Nelson, Carol-Ann Spoerer, Curtis & Diane Heikell, Craig & Judith Goodwin, John & Lisa Macrina

We also thank these organizations and giving programs for their donations: Maple Valley Post Office, Ravensdale Post Office, Maple Valley Bar & Grill, Street Rats, Storehouse, Schram & Associates and Windemere

Volunteers: Volunteers are the heart of the food bank. They continiuosly and unselfishly give us the most precious thing they have; their time. It is only with their support that we can realize the vision of building a healthy community free of hunger. To our faithful, volunteer personnel, we send our gratitude!

Current Events: Annual School Supply Drive from now until August 11th

Upcoming Events: Mayor’s Day of Concern

“Lettuce” Garden to Share: Gardeners, as you plan for spring planting, remember, we welcome fresh produce, seeds and any plant starter donations!

Donations are always needed. We are located at 21415 Renton-Maple Valley Road SE. Non-perishable food donations can also be dropped off at Covington & Maple Valley Libraries and the Greater Maple Valley Community Center. Please go to www.maplevalleyfoodbank.org to donate through our secure website. Our mailing address is PO Box 322, Maple Valley, WA 98038 or call 425-432-8139.

Respectfully yours,

Dan Lancaster, Executive Director,

Maple Valley Food Bank and Emergency Services