Our Freedom

We who live in the United States have much to be grateful for. As a nation we enjoy freedoms that others only dream about. We have the freedom to pursue life, liberty and happiness; the freedom to speak openly, to worship God, and live the American dream.

How was all this made possible? It was made possible by those who believed by faith that this type of freedom could be obtained, and should be obtained. The Declaration of Independence reads with such fervor and faith: “When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of mankind requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness…”

Fifty-six men signed the Declaration of Independence. Their conviction resulted in untold sufferings for themselves and their families. Of the 56 men five were captured by the British, twelve had their homes ransacked and burned, and two lost their sons in the Revolutionary Army. Another had two sons captured. Nine of the fifty-six fought and died from wounds or hardships of the war. In all, 25,324 Americans gave their lives for independence.

July 4th is the celebration of this freedom accomplished, a freedom given to us by God.

And I believe God has continued to bless this nation because of the biblical principles it has stood upon as constructed by the founding fathers. Sadly, over the decades the teaching and adherence of these principles have slowly eroded, moving us farther and farther away from our foundation. Today we need men and women with the same integrity and principle as those who signed the Declaration of Independence many generations ago. Are you one of these? Think about this as you celebrate your independence.

