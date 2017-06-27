VOICE of the Valley

Events
By VOICE of the Valley
June 27, 2017
Tahoma School District

Tahoma Jr. Bears Dinner Auction and CASINO NIGHT!

That’s right, our annual dinner auction this year is on Friday, September 29th at 6p.m. at the Lake Wilderness Lodge. The dinner will be catered by Longhorn BBQ, and on the menu are appetizers, buffet dinner of Herb Roasted Angus Beef and a Chicken Entrée, roasted potatoes, vegetables and Caesar salad.

We will have table items to auction off as well as live auctions thru-out the night and….our FANTASY CASINO!

Tickets are AVAILABLE NOW to purchase on our website. There are 3 different purchase options-so go check it out at www.tbjfc.org.

TICKETS ARE LIMITED, SO GET YOURS NOW!

 

