2017 Maple Valley Family Independence Day & Fireworks Show

The City of Maple Valley’s Annual Independence Day picnic is presented this year’s Title sponsor Fred Meyer with Event Sponsor Recology Clean Scapes and Good Chevrolet. This fun day is designed to appeal to local families and will include a wide variety of things to do. At 10:00 PM the Maple Valley Youth Symphony will fill the air with music as a fantastic firework show lights up the sky over Lake Wilderness.

Family Activities

Families with children will want to get to the park just after 4:00 p.m, to take part in the free arts & crafts Booth with the Camp Wild staff where kids can choose from a variety of themed projects to take home – while supplies last.. Good Chevrolet is sponsoring the Live Music and face painting and the Homemade Pie Baking Contest with $75 gift cards to the top bakers in the 3 divisions.

Pie Entry applications must be in by Friday, June 30th at 5pm.

Also included in the day’s events is a welcome speech from Mayor Kelly, a veteran’s recognition followed by dancing to the live band playing some great Twisty Blues and vintage R&B/Soul/Roots tunes by The New Rhythmatics at 5:00 stage sponsored by Maple Valley Signs. Later you’ll get to join of the fun traditional Independence Day picnic games including: The 3-legged race, gunny sack race, water balloon toss, parachute games and more.

Food & Drink

Come hungry and support the Maple Valley Youth Symphony Orchestra by purchasing a delicious grilled burger or hot dog wtih chips, candy, ice cream and soda pop, available for purchase. Grilled items will be sold from 4-9:30pm

Tips for viewing the fireworks

The best viewing for the fireworks display – which starts at 10:00 pm sharp – will be in the Beach area. Music by Maple Valley Youth Symphony will be accompanying the fireworks, so for best listening and viewing be close to the stage as well. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to reserve your preferred viewing location.

Keeping it safe

The day of the show and during the show itself there will be a safety buffer set-up on the park grounds and Lake where the fireworks show will be fired. This area will be patrolled by the MV Police Explorers and King County Sheriff’s office aquatic unit.

Those attending are encouraged to walk to the park if possible and bring flashlights for use following the show. There will be limited free parking available in the main parking lot. Seniors, ADA & event volunteers who are on the list will have limited parking available in the Lodge area.

Road Closure: The intersection at SE 248th & Witte as well as SE 248th and Lake Wilderness Drive will be restricted or closed during the exiting process from the park following the fireworks so two lanes of traffic can be used. Drivers are asked to be patient and to follow all parking rules to avoid being towed.

Volunteers are needed to work in the Veterans Booth collecting names of local veterans and judge the pie contest during the Independence Day event. Contact: Maple Valley Parks & Recreation Department at 425.432.9953

No alcohol or outside fireworks will be allowed in the park

For further information please contact:

City of Maple Valley – Parks & Recreation Department 425.432.9953 or Allison.scott@maplevalleywa.gov