“Smokin’ on the Water” National Champion UW Women’s Crew Team Recognized by County Council Team brings home rowing “Triple Crown”

On May 30, the University of Washington’s Women’s Crew made history, becoming the first crew in the 21-year history of the NCAA Championship Regatta to capture titles in the varsity eight, the second varsity eight, and the varsity four. Today the Metropolitan King County Council recognized the team for their “Triple Crown” achievement.

“My heartfelt congratulations to the stellar University of Washington Women’s Crew Team, the incredible coaches, families and support network for the athletes,” said Councilmember Jeanne Kohl-Welles, the sponsor of the recognition. “The outstanding performances, achievements and victories by the UW Women’s Rowing Program embody not only the spirit and goals of Title IX but also the legacy of superior education and athletics at the University of Washington. These exceptional athletes will inspire young girls to get involved in high school and college sports for years to come.”

On New Jersey’s Mercer Lake the team, led by Coach Yasmin Farooq, put on a dominating display. Entering the regatta as the No. 1 overall seed, the crews won each race in a wire-to-wire fashion. It was the team’s first national title since 2001 and the 11th women’s title in school history.

“What this team accomplished is extraordinary. They are an inspirational group of women whose primary goal was to add to the Washington legacy. With trust, teamwork and toughness, they wrote history by sweeping the Pac12 Championship and NCAA’s,” said Farooq. “We are so proud to ply the waters of this community, and we are grateful for all of the support we have received. Seattle is indeed ‘Row Town USA.’ It is my hope that this team’s accomplishments will inspire young women from the area to embrace our incredible sport and become future rowers at the University of Washington.”

The title caps a season where the Huskies won their 15th Pac-12 title on their way to the Championship Regatta.

RECOGNITION

WHEREAS, the University of Washington’s women’s rowing program has maintained a long tradition of excellence in both athletic and academic performance; and

WHEREAS, in 2017, the University of Washington women’s crew was the first team in the 21-year history of the NCAA rowing championships to win the triple crown of rowing, with the varsity eight, the second varsity eight, and the varsity four, all winning their respective races in wire-to-wire fashion; and

WHEREAS, in 1987, Washington also swept all three Grand Final races en route to the title; and

WHEREAS, the Huskies’ 2017 NCAA rowing title was their first since 2001, and the eleventh national title in the history of the women’s program; and

WHEREAS, this year’s victory in the Pac-12 Championship marks the 15th team championship for the University of Washington women’s crew; and

WHEREAS, Washington is one of just three programs to have earned a berth in all 21 NCAA Rowing Championship regattas; and

WHEREAS, Yasmin Farooq, herself a two-time U.S. Olympic women’s eight coxswain, previously helped earn an NCAA Championship as head coach at Stanford in 2009, and is now the first coach ever to win the title with two different schools; and

WHEREAS, Yasmin Farooq is the first coach ever to win an NCAA rowing title in his or her opening season at the winning school;

NOW, THEREFORE, we, the Metropolitan King County Council, recognize the

University of Washington Women’s Crew

for their unprecedented athletic accomplishments and for instilling a sense of community pride in the people of King County.

DATED this nineteenth day of June , 2017.

