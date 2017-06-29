SR 520 Bridge toll rates increase July 1, overnight tolling begins

Toll rates will increase and overnight tolling will begin on the SR 520 Bridge on Saturday, July 1.

Tolls will go up five percent during the day which will be up to 20 cents higher during peak period ($4.30 for Good To Go!pass holders). Trips between 11 p.m. and 5 a.m., formerly toll-free, will cost $1.25 per crossing for those with a Good To Go!pass. The additional $2 per crossing Pay By Mail charge for drivers who do not have a Good To Go! account has not changed.

These changes were approved by the Washington State Transportation Commission in May 2016 after a public comment period and public meetings. The increases will be enough to raise the legally required $1.2 billion in toll revenue to cover a portion of the new bridge’s cost.

All of the new toll rates are listed on the SR 520 Bridge toll rates web page.

