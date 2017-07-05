VOICE of the Valley

Top Menu

Main Menu

Header Banner
Letters to the Editor
Pig Roast at BDCC a Success

Pig Roast at BDCC a Success

By Cheryl Hanson
July 5, 2017
104
0
Share:

Editor, the VOICE:

The most recent fundraising event held at the Black Diamond Community Center made twice as much as it did last year. Thank you to all who attended the Luau, complete with PuPu’s and roasted pig. The sponsors this year for the Luau were John Morris of TRM, Elephant Car Wash (Andrew Haney), Valley Automotive (Bryan Kelley), Keith Timm Jr. Estate, Jude Irish, Dave & Karin Ambur, and Betty Scheetz from Cenex.  Raffle items were donated by Janie Edelman, Black Diamond Antiques Store, Colt and Marsha Tetzlaff, Jack and Tina McGann, Ron and Becky Olness, Bo Burridge and Pam McCain, Gina Vaughn and Dan Ellis from the Smokehouse & More, and Fountain Court.

The funds raised from this event will be used for families in need of dairy vouchers or other food bank items. Funds will also be available for seniors who need prescription help, rental assistance, or gas vouchers.

Thank you Community, you are the best.

 

Tagsadultsblack diamondchildrencommunitycovingtonhobartking countyletterslocalmaple valleynewsravensdaletahomavoicewashington
Previous Article

Pacific Coast Railroad pulling a load of ...

Next Article

Ready for Funny Cars?

Related articles More from author

Leave a reply

You may be interested

© Copyright VOICE of the Valley. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Website designed by Amanda Hayes.