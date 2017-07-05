Pig Roast at BDCC a Success

Editor, the VOICE:

The most recent fundraising event held at the Black Diamond Community Center made twice as much as it did last year. Thank you to all who attended the Luau, complete with PuPu’s and roasted pig. The sponsors this year for the Luau were John Morris of TRM, Elephant Car Wash (Andrew Haney), Valley Automotive (Bryan Kelley), Keith Timm Jr. Estate, Jude Irish, Dave & Karin Ambur, and Betty Scheetz from Cenex. Raffle items were donated by Janie Edelman, Black Diamond Antiques Store, Colt and Marsha Tetzlaff, Jack and Tina McGann, Ron and Becky Olness, Bo Burridge and Pam McCain, Gina Vaughn and Dan Ellis from the Smokehouse & More, and Fountain Court.

The funds raised from this event will be used for families in need of dairy vouchers or other food bank items. Funds will also be available for seniors who need prescription help, rental assistance, or gas vouchers.

Thank you Community, you are the best.